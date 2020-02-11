Petaluma surprises Casa boys booters

The Petaluma High School boys soccer team turned a disappointing, injury-plagued winter into a success last week with a 4-1 win over rival Petaluma.

“It was a great win for us,” said Petaluma coach Juan Lojas. “We were playing for pride and our school.”

The loss was a hurt for the Gauchos, who have generally enjoyed a successful season with a 9-5-1 overall record.

The game started out at a quick pace, with the Trojans knocking in a quick goal and Casa Grande quickly retaliating.

The Gaucho goal, by sophomore Nico Rahman, was to be the only score of the game by Casa Grande.

Meanwhile, Petaluma kept pressing. Before the half, the Trojans had extended its lead to 3-1.

Trojan goals were scored by Gianlucca Dimauro, off an assist from William Prokop; Luis Calito off an assist from Elvis Gonzalez; Irving Juarrez off an assist from Luis Calito; and Alex Graytan off an assist from Gonzalez.

In the second half, the Petaluma defense stepped up, but a gritty short-handed Casa Grande defense played the Trojans almost even over the second half.

“At halftime, I told the players to keep going and not let down,” Lojas said.

“We stepped up our defense in this game. We’ve had a lot of injuries,” the coach said. “We’ve used as many as 10 defensive lineups. This is the first game where we’ve had all our defensive players at one time.”

The Petaluma defensive task was made easier because the Gauchos played much of the first half and the entire second half a player down following a red card given to a Gaucho for abusive language.

“It is difficult to play the majority of the game a player down,” said Casa Grande coach Jordan Schlau. “Our team gave a great effort trying to come back with only 10 players.”

Co-coach Kevin Richardson said he expected a tough game. “Petaluma is a good team,” he explained. “They are much better than their record and you can never tell in a rivalry game. This is a difficult league. You can never take anything for granted.”

Richardson praised the leadership of Casa Grande captains Johny Aviles and Eduardo Carbajal in leading the Gaucho efforts to get back in the game despite playing a man down.

Playing for Petaluma’s Trojans this season were: Alexander Gaylan Antonio, Xavier Gonzalez Marcall, Elvis Gonzalez Pos, Javier Gutierrez, Joshua Haugen, Irving Juarez Diaz, Joshua Leiva, Julian Marth, Eduardo Martinez Cruz, Mathew Posert, William Prokop, Edwin Quiroz Garcia, Miguel Rangel, Manuel Sauca Cadarso, David Swanson and William Wilson.

Playing for Casa Grande’s Gauchos this season were: Connor Allan, Johny Aviles Hernandez, Eduardo Carbajal Ramiriez, Patrick Clarke, Edgar Cruz Mendoza, Jesus Curevas, Daniel Edige, Omar Flores, Alexander Izaguirre Hernandz, Sean Laliberte, Cristian Polci, Angelo Puch, Nicholas Rahman, Anthony Ramirez Pulido and Jesus Omar Robles Gonzalez.