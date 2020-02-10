Loss to Wolves put PHS playoff hopes in jeopardy

In the space of four games, the Petaluma boys basketball team has gone from floating above the Vine Valley Athletic League standings to being dangerously close to having its playoff bubble burst.

A hurting, 59-56 loss to American Canyon last Friday left Petaluma’s Trojans with a 16-8 record and 7-3 mark in the VVAL. It was also their third defeat during the crucial four-game stretch that included losses to Sonoma Valley and Vintage with only a hard-fought victory over rival Casa Grande interrupting the string.

The league record is still good enough to keep Petaluma tied for second with Sonoma Valley in VVAL play, a game and a half behind league-leading Vintage. But, because of their strength of schedule, the Trojans are ranked No. 18 in the North Coast Section Division 2, with the top 16 teams making the playoffs. Ranked ahead of Petaluma are Santa Rosa (13-13) and Vintage 16-9.

Petaluma and Vintage split their two league games, but if Vintage, already assured of at least a tie for the title, wins the championship it receives an automatic berth in the playoffs.

Petaluma’s problem is that its strenth of schedule is one of the lowest in the division.

To have any chance at all for a playoff berth, Petaluma has to win out to conclude the regular season this week, playing at Napa Wednesday and finishing at home Friday against Justin-Siena.

The Trojans’ loss on their home court to American Canyon’s Wolves in a game that was tied going into the final two minutes was especially painful for the Petalumans.

The game was a physical battle of attrition from start to final buzzer with each side threatening to take charge at times, but neither side truly grabbing control.

Petaluma continued to play without injured point guard Esteban Bermudez and the Trojans continued to miss his ball handling and steadying influence.

Petaluma’s Ivan Cortes lofted in a pair of 3-pointers early, but an eight-point American Canyon run punctuated by a one-handed slam by Gabriel Patrict put the Wolves on top, 19-12, at the end of the first quarter.

The intensity, if not the scoring, picked up through the second period, with American Canyon maintaining a 31-25 lead heading in the locker room for halftime discussion.

A driving hoop by American Canyon’s Paulo Trotuyo started the second half with Petaluma down by eight.

Petaluma answered with a nine point run, sparked by a determined effort by Julian Garrahan who went to the hoop for six points in th period and had 13 for the game.

Going into a heart-stopping final round, American Canyon was clinging to a 53-51 lead, an advantage the quickly went away on a short jump hit by Perez.

A five-point American Canyon surge that featured a killing 3-point connection by Oliver Aandahl put the Wolves back in front 58-53.

The sequence included a blown dunk try Patrick that the Trojans claimed should have resulted in a technical foul for hanging onto the rim.

No whistle was heard or could be coaxed from the officials.

As time ticked away, Petaluma could just could not find the net.

Garrahan dropped in one of two free throws, but there was only 5.4 seconds left when Ryan Sullivan hit a medium-range jumper to pull the Trojans to within 58-56.

Petaluma immediately fouled and Khai Curry put down one of two free shots, leaving Petaluma a glimmer of hope trailing, 59-56.

Perez had a good look, but his shot was off the front lip and the Trojans were buzzed into standings trouble.

Sullivan came strong in the second half and matched Garrahan with 13 points for Petaluma. Perez scored 11.

Noah Simmons led American Canyon with 13, with Matthew Clinton adding 12.

Petaluma hurt its own cause by hitting just 13 of 22 free throw attempts.

American Canyon won the junior varsity game, 56-49.