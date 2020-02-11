Bunting back for SV, hits game-winning shot

Miguel Bunting connected on a clutch 3-point shot in the final seconds to give St. Vincent a 63-60 win over Credo in thrilling fashion in North Central League II basketball play on Friday.

Bunting, who has missed nearly two full seasons while nursing ankle issues, played for the first time this season, and calmly drilled the game winner from the left side of the key after Credo had fought back from a 25-17 deficit at intermission.

It was a much needed win for the Mustang players and coach Scott Himes who collectively have suffered through an injury-plagued season with multiple absentees in almost every contest. Bunting was mobbed by the St. Vincent players after his shot brought the DeCarl faithful to their feet while the stunned Gryphons retreated to their locker room.

Himes was pleased with the effort of the Mustangs. “The kids played their hearts out tonight,” he said, “it was a good win for our team.”

Credo made a strong comeback in the final stanza by outscoring the hosts, 23-16, in the final period until the clutch shot by Bunting. Avatil Stopek drove through the St. Vincent zone defense for a lay-up with less than a minute remaining to tie the game at 60-60 after the Mustangs led for the entire game.

The 6’4” Stopek had a very strong second half for Credo with 15 points, including 7 for 7 from the free throw line despite the howling of the Mustang supporters. Junior Satchel Sevenau had 19 points to lead all scorers in the contest.

St. Vincent had an excellent shooting night with four players finishing in double figures. Guard Joe Sartori topped the Mustangs with a team-leading 17 points, including five rain-making shots from well outside the arc. His last triple temporarily held off the Gryphon charge until the emotionally charged finish.

Sartori got support from junior Tyler Pease in the pivot as he connected on 7 of 10 short bank shots on excellent feeds from teammates, including Bunting. Two of the assists by Bunting threaded the needle along the baseline and gave Pease a better angle at the basket. Pease did some of his best work of the season as the first player off the bench in this game.

Vince Gawronski added 13 points and Rory Morgan scored 10 in the early going before leaving in the fourth stanza with a shoulder injury. The injury bug continues to haunt St. Vincent, however, as Morgan will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. It has been a difficult season as well for the Gryphons who held two previous wins over the Mustangs including one in the first half of league play. Credo lost a four-point decision to Upper Lake, and suffered a two-point loss to league-leading Roseland University Prep before the decision to St. Vincent.

In addition, old school aggressive Gyphon head coach Levi Lloyd was dismissed by the school mid way through the NCL II season.

The Gryphons still are rated No. 14 in Division VI, and still could be a threat when North Coast Section playoffs begin. SV girls lose

In the girls contest, Credo jumped to an early 20-6 advantage in the first period, and easily got past the host Lady Mustangs 58-36. The Gryphons improved to 5-3 in the North Central II League.

Sophomore Lhasa Gray had 13 points in the first period and 29 for the contest as the Gryphons battle to keep a spot in the NCS playoffs. Credo is currently ranked No. 15 in Division VI girls play.

Alexandra Saisi continued her focused offensive play for St. Vincent with 18 points while handing out three assists. Three players had four points each for the Mustangs, including Maddie Badaglia, Sophia Skubic and Sophia Licata. Badaglia and Licata had four rebounds each.

St. Vincent slipped to 2-5 in the NCL II play and 9-15 overall.