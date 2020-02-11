JJ SAYS: The future is now for senior athletes

It began last week and will continue through the end of the school year as graduating seniors sign or commit to play sports at what we call the next level.

There will continue to be high anxiety as athletes are contacted by colleges who will assure them that their presence at University X or College Y is all that stands between that university and a conference championship.

Three things are vitally important to consider as soon-to-be graduates consider where to continue their education and sports careers.

1. Make sure recruiters are being absolutely honest. I wouldn’t go so far as to say there are some recruiters who will lie. Let’s just say that not all will be telling the entire truth or explaining the side effects of offering scholarships. There are a number of “outs” colleges have to void what the college might consider a bad deal from their side.

Doing the homework is important — learning about the school and the sports program is important, but the best bet is to consult with someone who knows. A great example is St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. His job, when he isn’t coaching the Mustangs, is scouting. He knows college coaches — who is the real deal and who will be square with the athletes.

2. Understand the level of competition you are signing up for. Every good to very good high school athlete wants to play at the D1 level. Not all are good enough or dedicated enough. A senior might have thought they have worked hard and faced competition in high school. They haven’t seen anything yet.

There is nothing wrong with red-shirting. It isn’t a bad way to find out what college is all about without losing a year of eligibility, but no one wants to stand on the sideline for four years.

3. Understand that you are going to the school of your and their choice to continue being a student athlete. A given sport might be a young athlete’s love and passion, but it isn’t the most important thing in their life, no matter what they might believe at the time.

Academics are not only important, they are the most important factor in selecting a college. There are many other factors to consider — environment, location, cost, facilities, coaches, faculty — the list goes on — but the most important is education. An athletic career will end long before a career has moved to AARP status.

And, don’t forget about junior colleges, especially Santa Rosa Junior College. This is an unsolicited and unabashed promotional announcement for what I believe is one of the best tracks to a higher education.

It is also a huge stepping stone toward a four-year college athletic career.

In the same way that two years (or maybe three) prepares a student for a step up to a four-year college, two years prepares him or her for the move to the next step up in their chosen sport. Not only are athletes more likely to succeed, they are more likely to receive scholarship help.

A pretty good piece of advice was one I heard a high school counselor give a young football player. She said: “It is great to have stars in your eyes, but it is better to have a diploma when you are finished.”

