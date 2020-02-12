Casa girls impressive in win over Rodriguez

A battle between two pressing girls basketball teams turned into an early rout as host Casa Grande turned back a good Rodriguez team from Fairfield, 63-37, on Monday night.

The Lady Gauchos were ready for this one from the opening tip as they led for nearly the entire game after surging to a 31-15 halftime advantage. Things never got any better for the visiting Lady Mustangs (14-11) and old-school scouting might have been one of the reasons.

“We looked at some film of their games and noticed a few tendencies with their trapping defense,” said Casa coach Dan Sack. “We added a few things on our breaker though our point guard, and it worked out well tonight.”

Sixteen Mustang turnovers in the first half tells the story of the game. Time and again, Casa Grande moved the ball swiftly through and around the Rodriguez full-court pressure defense, with junior guard Trinity Merwin making key passes to waiting Gauchos underneath the basket for easy lay-ins.

Centers Bella Blue and Meghan Bendik combined for 11 points in the fast-paced Casa rally. There was nobody home underneath after the Mustang attempts to double team in the back court, and the Gauchos took full advantage.

Rodriguez came into the non-league game only one game out of the lead in the Monticello Empire League standings, with an important contest against undefeated Vanden on tap for Friday.

Maybe they were looking too far ahead, because the Vine Valley champion Gauchos were prepared for the late-season intersectional.

“This might really help us in the North Coast Section playoff seedings,” noted Sack, “Rodriguez beat Jesse Bethel earlier by a few points, and Bethel is close to us in the current rankings.”

While Rodriguez has definite athletic ability, it had a terrible night shooting the ball against the Gaucho match-up zone defense. The Mustangs were limited to only five points in the second period, and they went 7½ minutes without scoring, including the early stages of the third period.

Meanwhile, the Gauchos had their 3-point attack fine tuned for this one. Shooting guard Emma Reese found herself open on the left side of the Casa offensive set, and knocked down four shots from behind the stripe for a team-high 12 points. Any attempts at a comeback by Rodriguez were cut short by floating bombs by the quick-shooting senior.

At one point in the second half, Casa built its advantage to 40-18 on a basket by freshman leading rebounder Jaime McGaughey.

Cassie Llaverias and Ashley Casper added a couple of triples each, and the surprisingly lopsided game concluded to the dismay of a cluster of Mustang fans from Fairfield.

Sophomore Rose Jamison had 11 points to pace the Mustang offense. Leading Rodriguez scorer Camryn Washington was held to six points.

Merwin, Llaverias and Sophia Gardea had eight points each as Casa rebounded from a disappointing showing against Petaluma to steady its playoff-bound vessel. The Gauchos improved to 14-9 overall, with home games against Sonoma Valley and Justin-Siena on the schedule this week.

In the preliminary game, Casa Grande defeated Rodriguez, 43-30.