Petaluma takes care of business against American Canyon

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 11, 2020, 3:53PM
Petaluma had to scramble but managed to keep alive its North Coast Section playoff hopes last week, charging in the fourth quarter to beat American Canyon, 60-42.

The win improved Petaluma to 16-7 overall and 6-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League play. The T-Girls are currently ranked No. 11 in the North Coast Section Division 2, with 16 teams making the playoffs.

Playing at home last Friday, Petaluma led, 37-28, going into the final period before exploding for 23 points in the last round to run away with the win.

Sheriene Arikat led the T-Girls with 18 points, with Emma Pontus and Mallory O’Keefe scoring 10 each. O’Keefe hit the T-Girls’ only two 3-pointers.

Rose Nevin added eight points for Petaluma and dominated the backboards with 11 rebounds.

Freshman Jazmine Fontilla led the Wolves with 14. American Canyon is now 9-16 for the season and 2-8 in league play.

