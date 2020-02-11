Petaluma takes care of business against American Canyon

Petaluma had to scramble but managed to keep alive its North Coast Section playoff hopes last week, charging in the fourth quarter to beat American Canyon, 60-42.

The win improved Petaluma to 16-7 overall and 6-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League play. The T-Girls are currently ranked No. 11 in the North Coast Section Division 2, with 16 teams making the playoffs.

Playing at home last Friday, Petaluma led, 37-28, going into the final period before exploding for 23 points in the last round to run away with the win.

Sheriene Arikat led the T-Girls with 18 points, with Emma Pontus and Mallory O’Keefe scoring 10 each. O’Keefe hit the T-Girls’ only two 3-pointers.

Rose Nevin added eight points for Petaluma and dominated the backboards with 11 rebounds.

Freshman Jazmine Fontilla led the Wolves with 14. American Canyon is now 9-16 for the season and 2-8 in league play.