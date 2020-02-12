Tuesday night wins for girls teams

Casa Grande and Petaluma girls basketball teams stepped toward the end of the regular season with Vine Valley Athletic League victories Tuesday night.

Casa Grande’s league-champion Gauchos easily rolled over Justin-Siena, 51-26.

Ashley Harris paced the Gauchos with 14 points, with Trinity Merwin and Bella Blue scoring 8 apiece, Ashley Casper 7 and Sophia Gardea 6. Merwin pulled down 6 rebounds and Gardea dished off 3 assists.

Casa ends its regular season at home Thursday against Sonoma Valley.

At Napa, Petaluma’s T-Girls handled the host Grizzlies, 54-38.

Sherikene Arikat led the win with 14 points, with Taylor Iacopi adding 13, Mallory O’Keefe 9 and Rose Nevin 8.

Petaluma finishes up its regular season Thursday night with a home game against Justin-Siena.