Tuesday night wins for girls teams

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 12, 2020, 9:45AM
Casa Grande and Petaluma girls basketball teams stepped toward the end of the regular season with Vine Valley Athletic League victories Tuesday night.

Casa Grande’s league-champion Gauchos easily rolled over Justin-Siena, 51-26.

Ashley Harris paced the Gauchos with 14 points, with Trinity Merwin and Bella Blue scoring 8 apiece, Ashley Casper 7 and Sophia Gardea 6. Merwin pulled down 6 rebounds and Gardea dished off 3 assists.

Casa ends its regular season at home Thursday against Sonoma Valley.

At Napa, Petaluma’s T-Girls handled the host Grizzlies, 54-38.

Sherikene Arikat led the win with 14 points, with Taylor Iacopi adding 13, Mallory O’Keefe 9 and Rose Nevin 8.

Petaluma finishes up its regular season Thursday night with a home game against Justin-Siena.

