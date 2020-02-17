Petaluman college weightlifting champion

Petaluma High School graduate Nathan Prokop is the United States Weightlifting Association’s University National Champion.

Prokop, a sophomore scholarship athlete lifting for Menlo College, bested other NAIA and NCAA athletes in the Men’s 89-kilogram weight class to win the overall university championship for 2020.

Prokop snatched 123 kgs (271 pounds) and clean and jerked 163 kgs (359 pounds) for a total of 289 kgs (630 pounds) for first place in the University Division. He also secured first place in the Men’s Under 25 age division.

The University Championships is an elite event for the top men’s and women’s collegiate and university weightlifters from NJCAA, NAIA and NCAA schools. The three-day event was held in Pleasanton earlier this month.

USA Weightlifting uses the event to not only establish the top collegiate/university athletes, but to establish an elite athlete pool for international weightlifting events and future Olympic competitions. Each athlete competes in six lifts; three snatch lifts and three clean and jerk lifts using the same format used in the Olympics games.

Weightlifting is also known as Olympic Weightlifting and is one of the original Olympic sports. It uses the specific movements to lift weight on a barbell over the athlete’s head. Olympic style weightlifters are known for their fast, explosive power. Many other sports such as track and field, football, volleyball and basketball use this style of weightlifting as a conditioning tool to increase speed and jumping ability.

Prokop finished in third place in last year’s University Championships as a freshman.

As a youth athlete, Prokop was Youth National Champion in 2017. He is a member of the USAW’s International Team and will be representing Team USA at the IWF Junior World Championships in Bucharest, Romania in March.

As the USA National University Champion. Prokop has also qualified for the FISU World University Championships in Gangjin, Korea in October.

Prokop is coached by Senior International Coach Freddie Myles from Myles Ahead Weightlifting in Rohnert Park.