Casa soccer girls near perfect league season

The Casa Grande High School girls soccer team took another step towards the Vine Valley Athletic League championship Wednesday night, defeating Justin-Siena, 3-1.

The win assured Casa a certain tie for the league championship

The Gauchos received goals from Mallory Jones, Natalie Labanowski and Erin Stanley, who also recorded two assists. Labanowski also had an assist.

Casa Grande will attempt to wrap up the entire VVAL championship and conclude an unbeaten league season Friday night when it hosts Sonoma Valley on Senior Night.