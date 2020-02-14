Gigliotti sizzles in Casa win over Justin-Siena

Gobal warming is real and Casa Grande’s Sonny Gigliotti is part of the problem. The 6-foot senior was hot enough to melt an iceberg Wednesday night, sizzling 30 points through the nets in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium to lead Casa to a 62-57 win over Justin-Siena in a Vine Valley Athletic League game.

I’ve been working all my life to have a game like this,” he said. “I felt confident in all my shots. It was a great feeling.”

The victory was a huge spirit lifter for the Gauchos who have lost a gym full of close game during what is now a 6-19 season (3-8 in league). Casa tries to stretch the in into a streak Friday night as it finishes out its season on Senior Night against American Canyon.

Justin-Siena’s Braves are now 9-16 on the season (2-9 in league).

The teams in no way played like clubs with losing records Wednesday night, putting on a amazing shooting display in the first half and an intense battle right to the finish.

Justin-Siena’s Braves frustrated Casa Grande’s efforts to play an aggressive zone defense early, popping over the top for four 3-point bombs, three by Liam McDivitt, in the opening quarter.

Casa Grande answered with Gigliotti. With Casa Grande leading, 10-9, the senior hit four straight shots from beyond the arc to shoot the Gauchos into a 22-16 lead at the end of three periods.

At the start of the second quarter, Casa coach Chris Gutendorf sent in an entirely new team, Justin-Siena fought back into the game and the race was on for the rest of the night.

“I was hoping to get some rotation going,” Gutendorf explained.

Gigliotti came back into the game midway through the quarter and, although he didn’t connect from distance, he did score seven more points to finish with 19 points for the half as the Gauchos opened up a 39-27 halftime lead. That margin included a clutch buzzer-beating 3-point hit from Jonah Siebels.

Casa Grande had trouble finding net in the second half, as the Braves scraped back by interspersing some timely threes with determined drives.

At one point late in the game, Justin-Siena edged ahead, 54-53, on a 3-pointer by freshman Wyatt Humphries.

Casa Grande quickly answered on a three from Gigliotti, who on this night was not only hot. but also timely.

The bomb put Casa Grande in front, 56-54, and the Gauchos never trailed again, although things continued to be dicey right up until the end.

With Casa Grande clinging to a 58-57 lead, and time down to the final half minute, the Braves desperately fouled in order to regain ball possession.

They picked the wrong Gaucho.

In the final 20 seconds Gigliotti calmly dropped in 4 of 4 shots from the line to finish 11 of 14 from the free-throw stripe in the game.

Gutendorf was pleased with the way the Gauchos were able to stick to their game play.

“Sonny had a great game,” he said, “but overall we executed very well. We were tough at the finish after they had fought their way back.”

Taiju Grant and Dominic McHale were strong underneath against the taller Braves, with Grant scoring nine points. Ryan Mcguinn added seven. McDevitt was a hurt to the Gauchos all night long, leading the Braves with 21 points. Humphries finished with 12.

Casa Grande won a thrilling junior varsity game, 47-44.