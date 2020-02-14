Petaluma girls romp to second-place in VVAL

Petaluma continued a strong finish in Vine Valley Athletic League girls play as the T-Girls rolled by Justin-Siena, 49-33, on Thursday to secure a second-place finish in league with a full head of steam going into the North Coast Section playoffs.

The T-Girls completed a season sweep of VVAL opponents at home with its third consecutive victory including a win over champion Casa Grande last week.

Coach Sophie Bihn started a veteran lineup on senior night, and it paid off immediately as the T-Girls bolted to a 20-6 advantage in the first period led by the scoring of team-leading senior Sherine Arikat.

Arikat knocked down nine points in the first eight minutes on drives to the right side of the hoop off some well-thrown feeds from her teammates. The big lead knocked the visiting Justin-Siena club on its heels after the Braves upset win against Petaluma in Napa earlier.

Bihn was able to empty the T-Girl bench throughout the rest of the game.

Arikat got solid scoring support from senior point guard Paris Buchanan who knocked down a 3-pointer to get things started, and finished with five points in the first half.

Bella Weinberg also tossed in five early points after Petaluma honored seven seniors in a pre-game ceremony.

Petaluma continued to dominate the game by extending the lead to 43-15 at the end of the third stanza. By then, nine players had recorded points in the scorebook on an old style split-the-post offensive set, and Bihn was able to pump the brakes by playing mostly reserves and reducing defensive pressure down the stretch.

There was no quit in the Braves who continued to play a focused offensive style of ball while outscoring the T-Girls, 18-6, in the final stanza.

Five points by Lexi Rosenbrand helped make the score more respectable, and the Braves played hard on each possession.

Arikat played half the game for Petaluma, but still had enough time on the floor to net a team-high 13 points. The aggressive senior notched her 1,000th point in the three game win streak by the T-Girls as they improved to 8-4 in Vine Valley action and 18-7 for the season. She wound up averaging 13.2 points per game to top all league point makers.

Buchanan finished her regular senior season with ninr points, including a couple of hoops in a 10-second span.

Weinberg added seven points.

Junior center Rose Nevin spent the night scrambling for rebounds and loose balls, finishing with seven boards to wind up averaging double figures in that category. Prior to the game, Petaluma was ranked 11th in the NCS Divsion 2 by Max Preps.

Most likely, the T-Girls will open playoff action on the road next week.

The loss gives the visiting Lady Braves a VVAL record of 3-9 and a sixth-place finish under coach Andrew Bettercourt.

In the preliminary game, Petaluma defeated the Braves by double digits to guarantee a share of its second consecutive junior varsity title.