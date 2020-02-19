Casa girls end regular season with fun game

It was fun with a little game thrown in for the Casa Grande High School girls basketball team last week as the Vine Valley Athletic League champion Gauchos tuned up for the North Coast Section playoffs with a 66-33 thumping of Sonoma Valley’s overmatched Dragons.

Everyone on the Casa Grande side was in a good mood as the Gauchos honored their only senior, Emma Reese, prior to the game, and players Trinity Merwin, Jamie McGaughey and Cassie Llaverias sang the National Anthem. Casa Grande coach Dan Sack, in a pre-game ceremony, called Reese, “One of the most dedicated, loyal, hardest-working players I’ve ever had.”

Noting Reese’s propensity for hitting 3-point shots, the coach added, “she was often just called, ‘shooter.’ ”

The fun continued on the court, where everyone in uniform contributed to the one-sided victory.

The only cloud on the bright night was a hand injury to guard Sophia Gardea, who had to be taken to the hospital with a hand injury. The junior was in the midst of an all-around strong game when she went down hard, landing on her hand.

With Sonoma players sticking to Reese’s No. 21 jersey closer than plumber’s tape, the senior had trouble getting scoring opportunities in her final game, but she ultimately broke through for three of her patented long-range hits in the second half. By then, Casa Grande was well on its way to a 30-plus point win.

“It was a terrific effort for us going into the playoffs,” said Sack. “We came out playing with intensity and were able to maintain it.”

Ashley Casper dropped in one of two offered free throws to start the game and Casa Grande never trailed.

Sonoma Valley’s Katiyah Hensic popped in a 3-pointer to temporarily tie the game at 3-3 in the first two minutes, but it was one of only two baskets the Dragons could manage in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Casper, Merwin, McGaughey, Gardea and Llaverias all scored for the Gauchos in the opening period.

Although intensity flowed from one Gaucho to the next in a constantly rotating lineup, the rest of the night was all Casa Grande.

Merwin, like all of the Gauchos, shared playing time and still finished with 12 points, three assists and four steals.

Reese ended her final Vine Valley Athletic League game with nine points, a total matched by Gardea before her early departure with the hand injury, and Ashley Harris. Casper scored eight and Bella Blue pulled down seven rebounds.

Kennedy Midgley led Sonoma Valley with 10 points.

Casa Grande finished the VVAL campaign with an 11-1 record and 16-9 overall heading into the North Coast Section playoffs. Sonoma Valley ended league play with a 7-5 record, 11-13 overall.