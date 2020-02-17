Subscribe

NCS basketball, soccer playoffs start this week

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 17, 2020, 1:09PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Even as spring blossomed all around them, the best of Petaluma’s high school winter sports team will push winter back by participation in the North Coast Section playoffs.

What amounts to a short, but exciting, second season begins Tuesday night with the Casa Grande and Petaluma girls teams and Petaluma boys teams participating in the NCS basketball playoffs. On Wednesday, the Casa and Petaluma girls soccer teams, along with the Casa boys team, begin their playoffs.

The Vine Valley Athletic League champion Casa Grande girls basketball team (No.3 seed) starts Division 2 play at home against Antioch (No. 14).

Petaluma No. 9), second in the VVAL to the Gauchos, opens in Vallejo against Jesse Bethel (No. 8).

On the boys side, Petalu1ma ( No. 15) begins the NCS road in El Sobrante against De Anza (No. 2).

Both local girls soccer teams open at home on Wednesday. VVAL champion Casa Grande (No. 7 in Division 2) hosts Alameda No. 10) and VVAL runner-up Petaluma (No. 6 in Division 3) plays against Tennyson (No. 11).

Casa Grande’s boys (No. 10 in Division 2) plays at Windsor (No. 7).

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine