Nothin’ but Net summer camp will be back

The longest-running basketball camp in Petaluma returns for a 36th season for two sessions this summer.

The Nothin’ But Net individual skills camp will be held June 8-15 to be followed by the Nothin’ But Net competition camp July 6-10. Both camps will be held daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Petaluma Junior High School gym.

The individual skills camp will be divided by gender, with girls playing June 8-12 and the boys following from June 15-19. The camp is for boys and girls entering grades 3-8.

The camp includes 30 hours of instruction, a camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, position drills and fundamentals reinforcement.

The competition camp is a coed camp for both boys and girls entering grades 5-9.

The competition camp includes 30 hours of instruction and games, a camp reversible jersey, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, fundamentals reinforcement and position/team drills.

The camp is directed by former Petaluma High girls varsity basketball coach Doug Johnson and former varsity boys coach Eric Hoppes.

Instruction will be by area high school basketball players.

For more information, visit the website at www.nothin-but-net.org or contact Hoppes at 766-9963.