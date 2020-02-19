Gauchos continue to make mat history

Casa Grande and Petaluma completed domination of Vine Valley Athletic League wrestling last weekend, with Casa Grande winning the boys league championship tournament and Petaluma winning the girls tournament.

Casa Grande’s boys followed an undefeated league dual season by winning the league tournament, with Napa second and Petaluma third, followed by American Canyon, Vintage, Sonoma Valley and Justin-Siena.

The tournamen marked the first time a Casa Grande wrestling team had gone undefeated in dual league matches and followed it up with a win in the league tournament.

In the girls competition, Petaluma was followed by Vintage, American Canyon, Casa Grande, Napa, Sonoma Valley and Justin-Siena.

Boys had to finish among the top three in their weight class to qualify for the North Coast Section Tournament coming up this weekend at James Logan High School in Fremont.

Qualifiers from the league-champion Gauchos were Liam Walsh at 113 pounds, Sam Virkus at 120 pounds, Colin Hillard at 126 pounds, Ryan Naugle at 136 pounds, Ethan Falkenberg at 152 pounds, Kyle Garrity at 160 pounds, Jacob Isola at 170 pounds, Zack Babel at 182 pounds, Steve Isaacs at 195 pounds, Connor Gosler at 220 pounds and Jack Faris at 265 pounds.

Qualifying from Petaluma were Nick Trave at 106 pounds, Dylan Baltazar at 113 pounds, Colin Ferrero at 120 pounds, Lukas Bettencourt at 138 pounds, Nathan Corwin at 145 pounds and Jack Santos at 195 pounds.

By weight class, top area wrestlers were:

106: Nick Trave, Petaluma, champion.

113: Dylan Baltazar, Petaluma, second; Liam Walsh, Casa Grande, third.

120: Sam Virkus, Casa Grande, second; Colin Ferrero, Petaluma, third.

126: Colin Hillard, Casa Grande, second; Zach Engler, Petaluma, fifth.

132: Colin Sanders, Petaluma, fourth; Tim Vestnys, Casa Grande fifth.

136: Ryan Naugle, Casa Grande, champion; Lukas Bettencourt, Petaluma, second.

145: Nathan Corwin, Petaluma, champion; Joe McGuire, Casa Grande, fourth.

152: Ethan Falkenberg, Casa Grande, champion; Riddick James, Petaluma, fifth.

160: Kyle Garity, Casa Grande, third; Ryan Castiglia, Petaluma, sixth.

170: Jacob Isola, Casa Grande, second.

182: Zack Babel, Casa Grande, third

195: Jack Santos, Petaluma, champion; Steven Isaacs, Casa Grande, third.

220: Connor Gloster, Casa Grande, second; Nick Tarca, Petaluma, fourth.

285: Jack Faris, Casa Grande, champion; Alexis De La Torre, Petaluma, fifth.

Top finishers among local athletes in the girls competition were:

103: Amelia Grevin, Petaluma, champion.

108: Kathryn Samford, Petaluma, champion

118: Bela Miller, Petaluma, third

123: Kim Larsen, Petaluma, champion.

128: Adriana Bojas, Petaluma, champion

133: Logan Pomi, Petaluma, champion; Lilly Harden, Casa Grande, third.

145: Arora Viera, Casa Grande, chammpion; Gianna Giovachini, Petaluma, fourth

152: Shalynn Baker, Petaluma, second; Kaia Stiles, Casa Grande, fourth.

The girls North Coast Section Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Albany High School.