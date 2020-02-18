Gaucho boys end league with two wins

The Casa Grande boys soccer team closed out the regular season and built momentum for the North Coast Section playoffs with two victories last week.

The Gauchos used goals by Angelo Puch to defeat Justin-Siena, 2-0.

Casa Grande followed by swamping Sonoma Valley, 6-2. Danny Egide led that victory with four goals, with Alexis Garcia and Eduardo Carbajal adding one each.

Casa Grande finished the regular season with a 7-5 record in the Vine Valley Athletic League and an 11-5-1 overall mark.

The Gauchos enter the NCS Division 2 playoffs as the No. 10 seed.