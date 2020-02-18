Trojans survive a hard fall to make playoffs

The Petaluma High School boys basketball team took a hard fall on its home court Friday night, but arose to fight another battle.

Despite losing a game they thought they had to win to Justin-Siena, 43-40, the Trojans happily discovered on Sunday that they had still been awarded a spot in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

Despite the magnitude of their final regular season game, the Trojans just could not get their offense untracked against the visiting Braves, who went into the game with a 2-9 Vine Valley Athletic League mark and 9-16 overall record.

Petaluma finished the regular season with an 8-4 VVAL mark, good enough for a second-place tie with Sonoma Valley behind league champion Vintage (10-2). Overall, the Trojans have a 17-9 record.

Although Petaluma eventually took the game down to the last minute, the seeds of its upset were sown early when Justin-Siena’s fired-up defense and the Trojans’ own cold-shooting hands put them back on their heels from the start.

The Braves scored the first eight points of the game, and the Trojans counted just five points and had only one basket, a short jump shot by Ryan Sullivan, in the entire first quarter.

Things improved offensively, but not by much, for the Trojans in the second period. A 3-pointer by Alex Seidler and a jumper by Eric Perez pulled them to within two at 12-10, but they finished with only nine points in the quarter and trailed 26-14 at the half.

Down by as many as 14 (30-16), the Trojans began their comeback late in the third period, fueled by 3-point connections from Sullivan and Esteban Bermudez.

Petaluma’s game-long pursuit of the Braves was almost accomplished with about a minute and a half to play when Cortez nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to make the score 41-40.

It was as close as Petaluma would get. Freshman Vincent Jackson pushed Justin-Siena back up by three with a clutch basket, and over the final minute, the Trojans just couldn’t connect. Bermudez had a 3-point attempt fall from the front rim and Sullivan had a shot almost fall before spinning out.

Petaluma had balanced scoring, there just wasn’t enough of it.

Fittingly on Senior Night, it was the team’s only seniors who led the Petaluma effort, with Sullivan and 6-5 exchange student Seidler each scoring nine points. Seidler had his best all-around game for Petaluma, dominating inside and, at times, controlling the backboards.

Justin-Siena’s own senior leader, Liam McDevitt, led the Braves with 14.

Petaluma won the junior varsity game, 57-49.

Gotschall hits winner

Earlier in the week, Liam Gotschall nailed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Napa, 49-48, and keep flickering Petaluma’s North Coast Section playoff hopes.

Petaluma dominated most of the game, leading by as much as 10 points before losing control in the fourth quarter.

Petaluma’s tenacious defense gave the Trojans a 20-14 halftime lead, but the Grizzlies battled back to tie the game at 34-34 heading into the final quarter.

Napa appeared to have the game won before Gotschall banked in the game winner for Petaluma.