Dinner to honor Maytorena

The Casa Grande High School baseball team will honor long-time coach Paul Maytornea at a dinner ceremony on March 7.

The coach will be inducted into the Casa Grande Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 2020 Casa Grande baseball team will be introduced at the dinner to be held at the Petaluma Elks Lodge, 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

The evening includes dinner, desert, prizes, a live auction and a lot of fun. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Casa Grande baseball program. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner and program to start at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit the website at petalocosbaseball@gmail.com.

Ticket sales end March 3.