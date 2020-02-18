Subscribe

Dinner to honor Maytorena

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 18, 2020, 3:11PM
Updated 45 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Casa Grande High School baseball team will honor long-time coach Paul Maytornea at a dinner ceremony on March 7.

The coach will be inducted into the Casa Grande Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 2020 Casa Grande baseball team will be introduced at the dinner to be held at the Petaluma Elks Lodge, 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

The evening includes dinner, desert, prizes, a live auction and a lot of fun. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Casa Grande baseball program. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner and program to start at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit the website at petalocosbaseball@gmail.com.

Ticket sales end March 3.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine