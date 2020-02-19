Hurting Gauchos survive in overtime

A great beginning and a great ending salvaged a stomach-turning middle for the Casa Grande girls basketball team in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs Tuesday night.

Playing in their home Coach Ed Iacopi Gym, the Division 2 No. 3-seeded Gauchos had to stage a furious comeback to get by No. 14 seed Antioch in overtime, 52-48.

The win moves Casa Grande into a second-round showdown against Rancho Cotate Friday night at Casa. Rancho’s Cougars, seeded No. 6, defeated Hayward, 58-48, on Tuesday. Rancho Cotate defeated Casa, 38-33, in an early pre-league game on Nov. 21.

Casa Grande was handicapped in Tuesday’s game against Antioch’s Panthers by the absence of two key players, team scoring leader Trinity Merwin and ball handler Sophia Gardea. Both were out with hand injuries. Gardea has a broken finger and will be out for the remainder of the playoffs. Merwin has a sprained wrist and is hopeful of being available for the Rancho game.

Although several Gauchos stepped up to fill the void left by the absence of two of their top talents, they were definitely missed against an Antioch team that is much better than its 10-15 record indicates.

With most of her teammates suffering through a cold-shooting night, team captain Ashley Casper carried the Casa Grande offense, hitting from both near and far and finishing with 20 points for the game.

She was aided in her scoring endeavors by freshman Jamie McGaughey, who not only scored 14 points, but battled furiously inside, along with teammate Bella Blue for rebounds against the high-leaping Panthers.

Also stepping up big time was sophomore Cassie Llaverias, who provided defense, rebounding, and, most of all, tenacity. “Without her rebounding and defense, we don’t win tonight,” said Casa coach Dan Sack.

Still another sophomore, Mazin Dahmani, was pressed into full-time duty at point guard, playing almost the entire game with normal ball handlers Gardea and Merwin both missing. She handled the job well, adding two crucial driving baskets in the fourth quarter.

It took all that, and more, for the Gauchos to get by an Antioch team that was not fazed by falling behind, 12-0, to start the game.

Casa Grande built that lead on two quick 3-point connections by Casper. Emma Reese and Blue added their own distance shots before the period ended with the Gauchos in front, 15-7.

Blue’s 3-pointer was particularly remarkable, coming from well beyond the half-court marker with a two-handed overhead shot that barely beat the buzzer.

But, the sizzling start quickly cooled to a second-quarter ice age for the Gauchos as Antioch started the period on an 8-point run built by the ability to drive through the Casa inner defense and to the hoop.

Casa Grande scored just five points in the entire second quarter, and had just one field goal, a short jumper by Casper.

Antioch reached halftime leading, 25-20, and had its lead up to nine points at 38-29, entering the fourth quarter.

Facing impending elimination, the Gauchos battled back. A hook by McGaughey, a three by Casper and a drive by Dahmani moved Casa to within a basket at 38-36, and it finally caught up at 41-41 on a free throw by McGaughey with 29 seconds left in regulation.

Casa Grande’s defense, intense the entire game, squeezed even tighter as the seconds ticked away, and when Llaverias grabbed the ball away from Panther shooter Mikala Thomas with 2.7 seconds left, the game ticked into overtime.

The overtime was almost anti-climatic. Energized by their fourth-quarter comeback, the Gauchos took charge early and never trailed.

McGaughey got Casa going with a pair of underhand scoop shots and Casper delivered the fatal blow with a 3-pointer.

A long 3-pointer by Antioch’s Jabria Wade just before the buzzer made the extra period closer than it really was.

Wade led the Panthers with 16 points, with Thomas taking the ball to the hoop for 13.

The Vine Valley Athletic League-champion Gauchos will take a 17-9 record into the game against Rancho Cotate, 19-9 on the season.