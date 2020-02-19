T-Girls fall just short at the end

Petaluma struggled mightily against a variety of pressing defenses by host Jesse Bethel, and the T-Girls were nipped, 46-44, in North Coast Section Division II playoff action in Vallejo on Tuesday.

Despite being out-quicked in every position and turning the ball over an astounding 29 times under pressure, the T-Girls still had a chance to win it with less than one minute to go.

After losing the ball on the offensive end, Petaluma regrouped with Tyler Iaocopi hounding the in-bound pass and forcing a 5-second infraction.

Petaluma had one last chance. Strong player-to-player defense by the remaining T-Girls helped Petaluma gain the turnover.

A hurried pass and a quick shot from the corner did not connect, leaving the disappointed T-Girls with an eventual 2-point deficit after the Pride split a couple of free throws. A wild heave with only 2 seconds remaining ended it.

Bethel earned many more ball possessions than the T-Girls by alternating pressure, and Petaluma made many costly mistakes in turning the ball over.

Three times in the third period, Petaluma gave the ball up from behind without getting a good look at the basket.

Bethel outscored the T-Girls, 6-2, in the pivotal stanza with only a single field goal underneath by center Rose Nevin registering on the scoreboard.

The T-Girls could have packed their bags and given up, but they came battling back on a clutch nine points by determined Sherine Arikat, who canned a 3-pointer from the corner in addition to three mid-range shots.

Reserve sophomore Mallory O’Keefe showed some resolve in handling the ball against the press, and she connected on a big 3-pointer to keep the T-Girls in the hunt.

From the outset, it didn’t appear that full-court pressure would be so difficult to combat by the T-Girls. Coach Sophie Bihn directed her team to bring up an additional pass outlet, and the Pride dropped back below the half-court line in what appeared to be a regular defense. Suddenly, however the Pride double-teamed every T-Girl dribbler, and turnovers resulted.

Accurate shooting by the T-Girls helped keep the score close, with Paris Buchanan closing out the first half with a long shot that gave her team a 28-27 advantage at halftime.

Lanky 6-2 sophomore Nikkea Youngblood found the range for 16 points in the first half, including two shots from distance. The T-Girls put the clamps on the young threat in the second half by limiting her to only one field goal for a total of 18 points for the game.

Jirhinna Pina knocked in three clutch free throws in the final stanza to give the Pride their margin of victory. The Pride had 14 free throws to only six by the visiting T-Girls, and that hurt as well.

Arikat closed out a great four-year career with 16 points and seven rebounds for Petaluma.

Nevin played a strong interior game again and finished with nine boards.

The eighth-ranked Pride (19-9) move on to face top-seeded Alameda on Friday. The T-Girls end their season with an overall mark of 18-8 under first-year coach Bihn, who took over the squad only days before the season began.

Bihn was not surprised by the outstanding play of Youngblood.

“We looked at two films, and she is a big scoring threat,” Bihn said before the game. “Maybe we can get in her head defensively.”

The T-Girls did a much better job defensively in the second half, but the two-point third period crippled their cause.