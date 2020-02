Trojans boys fall at De Anza

The Petaluma High School boys basketball season came to a conclusion Tuesday night when the Trojans were beaten in El Sobrante by De Anza’s Dons in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs, 69-49.

The loss left Petaluma with a final 17-10 record and a tie for second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 8-4.

DeAnza moves on to play Montgomery on Friday night in the second round of the playoffs.