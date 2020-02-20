Subscribe

All local teams win in NCS soccer

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 20, 2020, 11:43AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

All three local teams involved in the North Coast Section soccer playoffs kicked their way to wins Wednesday in the first round.

Playing at home in the Division 2 girls playoffs, Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League champion Gauchos rolled by Alameda, 4-1.

Heather Mahoney, Marisol Vargas, Taylor Ingram and Natalie Labamowski all scored for Casa, with Erin Stanley and Labamowski providing assists.

The win moves Casa Grande into a quarter-round game Saturday afternoon at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley. The game starts at 2 p.m.

Tampalpais, the No. 2 seed, defeated Arroyo, 3-0 in the first round.

The Gaucho boys were also victorious, defeating Windsor, 2-1, on the Windsor field.

Casa is also in Marin County on Saturday, playing at Redwood in Larkspur in a 2 p.m. game. Redwood, the No. 2 seed, defeated Arroyo, 3-1, in its first game.

Petaluma’s girls, second to Casa Grande in the Vine Valley Athletic league, slammed Tennyson from Hayward, 6-0, in its opening game Wednesday.

The T-Girls, seeded No. 6 in Division 3, will play Saturday night (7 p.m.) against No. 3 seed El Cerrito, a 2-0 winner over Albany in its opener.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine