All local teams win in NCS soccer

All three local teams involved in the North Coast Section soccer playoffs kicked their way to wins Wednesday in the first round.

Playing at home in the Division 2 girls playoffs, Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League champion Gauchos rolled by Alameda, 4-1.

Heather Mahoney, Marisol Vargas, Taylor Ingram and Natalie Labamowski all scored for Casa, with Erin Stanley and Labamowski providing assists.

The win moves Casa Grande into a quarter-round game Saturday afternoon at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley. The game starts at 2 p.m.

Tampalpais, the No. 2 seed, defeated Arroyo, 3-0 in the first round.

The Gaucho boys were also victorious, defeating Windsor, 2-1, on the Windsor field.

Casa is also in Marin County on Saturday, playing at Redwood in Larkspur in a 2 p.m. game. Redwood, the No. 2 seed, defeated Arroyo, 3-1, in its first game.

Petaluma’s girls, second to Casa Grande in the Vine Valley Athletic league, slammed Tennyson from Hayward, 6-0, in its opening game Wednesday.

The T-Girls, seeded No. 6 in Division 3, will play Saturday night (7 p.m.) against No. 3 seed El Cerrito, a 2-0 winner over Albany in its opener.