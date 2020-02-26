Summer league added to adult basketball program

Whether the preference is swatting or shooting a ball, the Petaluma Parks and Recreation is expanding its programs for active adults.

Petaluma is growing its men’s adult basketball program into the summer this year, adding it to its highly successful softball program. Both run from May through August.

Registration for softball begins March 16 and runs through April 17. Basketball registration is April 6 through May 1.

Summer basketball games will be played Sundays in the Casa Grande high School gym. Softball games are played Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings under the lights at Prince Park and Casa Grande.

Kevin Hays, recreation coordinator for Petaluma Parks and Recreation, said he is hopeful the eventually the summer basketball program will match the winter program.

“I would like to be able to add a women’s league if we could get enough teams,” he said. “I think if we could get one or two teams we could get something started.”

The summer basketball league will play a 12-game schedule with all teams eligible for playoffs at the end of the season.

Registration for both basketball and softball is all done online through the parks and rec website at teamssideline.com/petaluma.

Individuals may also register as free agents and will be placed on teams as space becomes available.

In addition to playing on the Casa Grande campus, softball players will compete on newly re-groomed and crowned diamonds at Prince Park.

There will also be changes in the softball post-season tournaments. Beginning with this year, all teams will be eligible for the tournaments, which include divisions for upper and lower division men’s teams and a co-ed division.

Hays is pleased with the additions, but doesn’t want to stop there.

“We’re looking at bringing volleyball back, looking at kickball and flag football,” he said.

“We’re always looking at opportunities for adult sport. If people want something, we’ll find away to make it happen.”s