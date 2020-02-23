Rancho eliminates Casa girls in final seconds

Sixth seeded Rancho Cotate scored in the final 3.5 seconds to knock off scuffling Casa Grande, 43-42, in a North Coast Section second round crowd pleaser on Friday in Casa’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gym.

The playoff game between former North Bay League foes was played in front of the largest turnout for a girls contest this season.

The Cougars did not steal this game from the hosts. They won it after leading most of the way over a Gaucho team that battled from behind to knot the score at 42-42 on two last second pressure free throws by junior point guard Trinity Merwin.

Rancho quickly put the ball in play on an uncontested pass to its leading scorer for the game Keyonee Neal. Neal dribbled the length of the floor and drove hard into Gaucho defenders in the key and got just what the Cougars needed — a foul call.

Neal dropped in her first free throw giving Rancho the lead with very little time to get the ball back down floor. A Gaucho rebound on the second shot was too late for any more heroics, and the Cougars advanced to the semifinal round in Division 2 play on Wednesday against neighboring Montgomery in Santa Rosa. The winner of that game moves to the finals and a shot at the Nor-Cal Playoffs. Montgomery won an earlier contest between the two teams 62-45.

“We didn’t have any more time outs,” explained Gaucho coach Dan Sack about Neal’s winning drivel “I didn’t have time to set our defense and maybe we could have double teamed her and forced a pass.

“We always want to be in a position to compete, and I think we did that tonight. Ashley Casper and Cassie Llavarias both gave us a good game.”

Sack had to be creative all night with the absence of three-year starting guard Sophia Gardea and a hand injury to her back court mate, Merwin, that sidelined the junior leader all week. Merwin missed the first round overtime win over Antioch, but chose to give it a go after pre-game warm ups.

“It bothers me the most when I shoot,” Merwin said before game time. “We’ll see how I react to passes.” Merwin played the entire game, and did wince a time or two when a hard pass came to her, but still turned in a gritty effort.

Sack alternated players on almost every ball possession in the late going when he could hustle offensive or defensive players to the scorers bench. “We were at about 70 perent,” he said.

Nevertheless, the Gauchos crept back in it with a 13-5 outburst in the third period, and finally caught up with a 33-32 lead. A big 3-point shot by Casper was a key to the rally

With less than 20 seconds remaining, and Casa trailing by two points, Merwin knifed through the Cougar defense, and drew a hard foul. She laid motionless on the baseline while getting attention from a team trainer. After a short period to catch her breath, the junior guard popped up and calmly drained two free throws that temporarily gave Gaucho fans hope for overtime.

They didn’t count on the game-ending play by Neal, however, and the Gaucho season ended with a solid 17-10 record and an undisputed Vine Valley Athletic League championship.