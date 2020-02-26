Petaluma girls only soccer team still standing

After each had won an opening game, both Casa Grande High School soccer teams were eliminated in the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs Saturday.

Casa Grande’s boys, playing at Redwood High School in Larkspur, lost to the host Giants, 2-1, in a Division 2 match.

The Vine Valley Athletic League champion Gaucho girls, also in Division 2, lost in Mill Valley to Tamalpais, 5-0.

The only local team still playing is Peraluma’s girls in Division 3. After shutting out Tennyson, 6-0, in the opening round, Petaluma outscored El Cerrito, 5-3, Saturday night in the quarterfinals. The win moves Petaluma into the semifinals Wednesday night at Acalanes against the N. 2 seeded Dons in Lafayette.

Casa Grande’s boys continued their season-long improvement right up until the end, having a chance against No. 2 seed Redwood all afternoon.

Petaluma had the game at Redwood tied at 1-1 on a goal by Alexander Izaguirre-Hernandez, working off an assist by Jesus Robles, about 30 minutes from the end.

About 15 minutes later, Redwood scored the game-winning goal, kicked in by Adam Wilson from about 10 yards out off an assist from Alex Johnson.

Both teams had their chances throughout the game, with Jesus Cuevas playing an excellent game in goal for the Gauchos in the face of a relentless Redwood attack.

He was helped by a strong Casa defense led by team captain Eduardo Carbajal-Ramierez.

As they have all season, Casa Grande received a strong effort from another captain, Daniel Edige, who led several surges against the Redwood goal that resulted in near-misses or stops by Giants’ goalie Jorge De Leon.

“We played our best game against the best team we’ve played this season,” said Casa Grande coach Jordan Schlau. “It is amazing what can happen when you play together.”

“Our goal was to do well in league and make the playoffs,” said co-coach Kevin Richardson. “We accomplished our goals.”

Casa Grande finished the season with a 12-6-1 overall record and was 7-5 in league.

The Gauchos won their first NCS game against Windsor, 2-1, to earn their shot at Redwood.