JJ SAYS: Teams you play are important

Wins and losses do matter. It is why you play the game. Athletes play for the love of the game, for the participation, but they also play to win. To be a gracious loser doesn’t mean you have to be a good loser.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to history how well you played or how hard you tried. It is important to the athletes to give it their all, and parents and fans certainly can appreciate an outstanding effort.

But at the end of the game, like the one played by the Casa Grande and Rancho Cotate girls basketball teams Friday night, it is Rancho Cotate players who are going on to the North Coast Section semifinals and Casa Grande players who pack up their Vine Valley Athletic League championship and move on to lacrosse, softball or just back to the classroom.

Both teams played hard, both deserved to win and both can find a great deal of satisfaction in the effort they gave.

The difference was one point (43-42). That point made all the difference in their world.

Winning does count — big time. But there are times it counts as much, or, in the big picture, more, who you beat.

Strength of schedule counts, especially when it gets down to seeding, and at times even entry into, the North Coast Section playoffs.

The Petaluma High School boys basketball team is a perfect example. The Trojans had an outstanding season under new coach Anton Lyons. The Trojans, with only two seniors, were 17-10 on the season and tied for second in the tough Vine Valley Athletic League. Yet, they were barely able to slip into the NCS Division 2 playoff bracket, seeded No. 15 in a 16-team field. The problem was their strength of schedule.

The Petaluma girls were 18-8 on the season, finished second in league at 8-4 and were the only VVAL team to beat league champion Casa Grande. Yet they were seeded No. 9 based on their strength of schedule and had to play their first playoff game on the road.

On the flip side, strength of schedule will not be a negative factor for area baseball teams this spring. Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent are all facing very steep competitive mountains.

Petaluma opens this week with Redwood, the third-place finisher in the Marin County Athletic League last season; follows with Marin Catholic, the second-place team last season, on Tuesday; and, later in March, meets defending MCAL champion Tamalpais. Each of those teams won 18 games last season.

Also on the schedule are Maria Carrillo, a 19-game winner last season, and Vacaville, the Monticello Empire League champion and a team that went 31-2.

Casa Grande’s schedule is no less daunting. The Gauchos play both Redwood and Tampalpais next week, and have looming in their future, Northgate and Windsor, the defending North Bay League Redwood champion.

Both Petaluma and Casa Grande will return to the Boras Tournament, one of the most prestigious high school tournaments in the state, while Casa will also play in the equally impressive Elite 8 Tournament.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs have a difficult non-league schedule of their own in the final season of North Central League II play before they step up to the Sonoma County League Redwood Division next year alongside Windsor, Santa Rosa and Piner.

Highlight of this season’s schedule is a March 20 home diamond confrontation with Napa, a Division 1 school from the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Playing tough competition has long been the trademark of softball coaches Don Jensen at St. Vincent and Kurt Jastrow at Petaluma, and it will be no different this year.

The results have paid big dividends in league championships and deep runs into the playoffs for the veteran coaches.

Every team wants to win every game, but the real goal is to win a league championship and get into the North Coast Section playoffs with the ultimate prize being a NCS championship. To do that, you have to beat the best; to beat the best, you have to play the best.

