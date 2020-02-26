Five local wrestlers on their way to state

Casa Grande High School’s Jack Faris made history in the North Coast Section Wrestling championships last weekend, winning the heavyweight title.

It is believed that Faris is the first NCS champion ever at Casa Grande. He now moves, along with Petaluma’s Nick Trave to the CIF State championship meet in Bakersfield. Trave was second at 108 pounds.

In the girls NCS championships held at Albany High School, Casa Grande’s Arora Vieria won the 143-pound championship and teammate Lillian McCoy won her fourth straight trip to the state meet by finishing second in the 235-pound class. Petaluma’s Logan Pomi earned a state trip by finishing third in the 135-pound class.

Faris pinned five opponents before winning a 10-5 decision over Ben Roe for his historic championship.

Trave won four matches by pin and one by a decision before losing to Bobby Cuevas for the 106-pound title.

Also medaling for the Petaluma boys were Lukas Bettencourt, who finished eighth at 140 pounds and Jack Santos who was seventh at 195 pounds.

Casa Grande’s Ryan Naugle took fourth at 140 pounds and Zach Babel was seventh at 182 pounds.

As a team, the Vine Valley Athletic League champion Casa Grande boys finished eighth out of more than 100 participating teams.

In the girls competition, Vieira won three matches by pin and then decisioned Kelli Johnson, 6-2, in the championship match.

Seeded fourth in her weight class, Petaluma’s Pomi rolled through her first day of competition by pinning Mia Wierzba of Castro Valley in 1:25 of the first round. She continued her dominance by pinning Stephanie Camacho in 46 seconds to finish her first day of competition.

On the second day, she battled into the quarterfinals in the same fashion by pinning Oliva Svuba of Clayton Valley in 1:31.

In the semifinals she ran into her only defeat at the hands of eventual champion Desirea Tauluuluu-spadini of Antioch High. Determined to get herself to the state meet, Pomi avenged an early season loss to Ximena Pulido of Livermore, coming from behind 2-0 with a takedown and 3-point near fall for a 5-3 win. In her third-place match, she wasted no time in beating Benicia’s Sonoma Arcillia in 59 seconds of the first round.

The state tournament is familiar territory for McCoy who lost to Danika Scott in the finals to finish second and head for a fourth straight season to the state championships.

Petaluma’s Carla Maldonado was eighth in the 160-pound class.