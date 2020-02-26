Bad beginning for St. Vincent baseball season

A bright spring afternoon deteriorated into a cold February evening for the St. Vincent High School baseball team on its home diamond Monday.

St. Vincent opened a season of high hopes with a 13-1 whipping administered by Stuart Hall’s Knights.

The game wasn’t as one-sided as the score indicates. For the first six innings, it was a well-played contest between two good teams, with the difference outstanding pitching from Stuart Hall’s Maxwell Banks and Christopher Davis.

The evening didn’t get out of hand until a dusk-shrouded seventh inning that blew up into a seven-run marathon for the Knights.

Until then, St. Vincent pitchers Nathan Irving and Joe Sartori had contained, if not totally stymied, the Knights.

Starter Irving gave up a two-out, two-run double to Banks in the first inning, and a run on a double and some dubious Mustang infield fielding in the third.

Sartori yielded two runs on three hits in the fifth, but overall, both pitched reasonably well.

However, they were no match for Stuart Hall’s Banks and Davis.

Banks pitched out of a base-loaded jam in the first hitting after hitting a batter and walking two more. A swinging third strike ended the threat. He proceeded to strike out the side in the second, finishing with six whiffs in three innings, most coming on knee-buckling curve balls.

Davis had a bit of a rocky start after relieving in the fourth, giving up a pair of long drives to right field by Carson White and Dante Antonini that were misplayed in the sun.

That bit of offense, the first for St. Vincent since the first inning, did not result in a score because White was nailed at home plate trying to count on Antonini’s hit.

The Mustangs did not get their run until Tyler Cunha singled in Nathan Berniklau in the last of the seventh inning.

By then Stuart Hall had already battered third St. Vincent pitcher, Carson Free, and fourth, White for five hits, two walks and two hit batters in a never-ending top of the seventh to turn what had been a good game into a yawner.

St. Vincent had just four hits in the game.

St. Vincent second baseman Ryan Nalducci made the play of the game in the fifth inning when he made a superb diving stop and threw out Stuart Hall’s Luke Moore at first base to save a run.

St. Vincent tries again for its first win Thursday with a home game against Cloverdale.