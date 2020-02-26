Vallejo to honor coach with roots in Petaluma

Ann Talamantes-Ristow is a coaching legend in Vallejo, but she hasn’t forgotten her Petaluma roots and the coach’s who taught her the game of basketball and helped instill in her the principles that have guided her quarter century of coaching success.

That success and the principles behind it will guide her into the Vallejo Sports Hall of Fame when she is inducted on March 14.

It has been a journey full of successes and challenges like a knee injury that ended her playing career at Santa Rosa Junior College and, later, the closing of her beloved Hogan High school.

Talamantes-Ristow got a late start in basketball, not taking up the game until she was a sophomore at Petaluma High school and played junior varsity basketball for coach Roy Lattimore.

“It was a steep learning curve for me,” she recalled. “I didn’t know much about the game, and I was always fouling out. I remember one game when coach Lattimore took me out because we were so far ahead, and I was really upset. I wanted to keep playing, because I finally had a chance to play an entire game without fouling out.”

In her final two seasons of basketball at Petaluma, Talamantes-Ristow learned the game well enough under varsity basketball coach Doug Johnson to envision continuing to play at SRJC.

It was in her first practice at the junior college that she messed up her knee and, after considering the possibility of becoming a trainer, headed down the coaching path.

She began working toward a career as a physical education teacher and coaching fourth and fifth-grade basketball players.

She eventually landed at Hogan High School and taught and coached there from 1996 until 2000. Her basketball teams twice reached the Sac-Joaquin Section finals, and in 2004, she was named Coach of the Year by the Vallejo Times-Herald.

“When I began coaching in high school I had to learn the game on a different level — from the perspective of my players. It was part of my learning curve,” she said.

When Hogan High was taken over by the state and eventually closed, Talamantes-Ristow moved to Jesse Bethel where she teaches, coaches badminton and is school activities director.

“Coaching badminton is very interesting,” she said. “When badminton became a North Coast Section sport, we added boys. In our program, the girls are better badminton players than the boys and are teaching the boys.

Talamantes-Ristow is also an assistant coach for the Solano women’s basketball team that last year won its conference championship, its fourth title in the last six years.

Coaching a college team has also been part of Talamantes-Ristow’s learning curve. “I’ve discovered the incredible commitment it takes to be a success on the college level,” she explained.

During a career of success and satisfaction, Talamantes-Ristow has one big hurt — the closure of Hogan High School.

“That was extremely difficult,” she said. “A lot of my identity was tied up with Hogan. It was very painful to have it closed.”

Now she has moved on to Jesse Bethel, Solano and into her community’s Sports Hall of Fame.

“I am honored,” she said, “but the credit goes to the students.

“And, I am very fortunate that my parents gave me opportunities and encouraged me. They are my super fans.”

She also cited a list of Petaluma High School coaches who helped her along the path from JV basketball to a Hall of Fame coaching career, mentioning Lattimore, Johnson, Frank Martinez, Jack O’Conner, Denny Plyler and Tony Kehl who worked with her for awhile as football coach at Hogan.

“They were incredible influences on my life when I was growing up,” she said.