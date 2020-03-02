Trojans ready to face a tough gauntlet

A quick look at the Petaluma High School baseball roster indicates that it is going to be a fun year on the Trojan baseball diamond. An equally quick look at the schedule casts a shadow of doubt.

“I’ll tell you how much fun it has been in June,” said coach Jim Selvitella. “Our schedule is a gauntlet. It is one tough game after another.”

Petaluma is looking to improve on a championship season. Although the Trojans shared the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with Sonoma County rivals Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley last season, they were just 14-11 overall and lost in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs.

On paper, Petaluma has enough pitching arms to face its imposing schedule, although many have yet to make their mark against varsity competition.

The top of the pitching staff is veteran with Sam Brown, Mark Wolbert and Julian Garrahan.

Brown, a senior, throws hard — very hard. He struck out 39 in 27.2 innings last season. Control difficulties led to a 2-5 record and a 4.30 earned run average. He has the potential to be one of the best in the area.

Mark Wolbert returns after a strong varsity debut was a sophomore. He was 3-1 with a 3.57 earned run average, averaging a strikeout per inning.

Another sophomore last season, Julian Garrahan, was the team workhorse, pitching 46 innings, while putting together a 5-1 record that included a 3.35 earned run average.

Those three form a solid mound nucleus with several others ready and willing to help. How able they will be is still to be determined. Included in that group are Mario Zarco, Kade Sklove, D’Mari Sims, Casey Pectol, Rocco Palmini and Nate Zimmerman. Zarco is the only one of the group with any real experience. He pitched 10 innings, allowing three runs and nine hits with nine strikeouts last year.

Petaluma’s biggest graduation loss is all-league catcher Jack Gallagher. “He is the player we are going to miss the most,” said Selvitella. “We’ll miss his play and his leadership.

Putting on the gear this season will be sophomore Joe Brown, who played a little bit of everywhere last season as a freshman on the varsity. Selvitella is confident he can handle the job. “He’s very athletic,” the coach said. “We could play him anyplace.”

The catcher is the brother of senior pitcher Sam, who will playing first base when he isn’t pitching, and hit wherever he plays. He batted .316 last season with five doubles and four home runs driving in 24 runs. “He makes people with homes across Webster Avenue nervous,” Selvitella said, referring to the street behind Petaluma’s right field fence. “He could be one of the most prolific left-hand hitters in our area since Francis Christy (a former Casa Grande slugger),” he said, carefully avoiding a comparison to right-handed hitting Casa Grande graduate Spencer Torkelson, a likely future Major League top-three draft pick now playing at Arizona State.

Playing alongside Sam Brown at second base will be another Trojan batting leader, junior Garret Lewis. Despite playing with an injured shoulder much of last sping, Lewis batted .297 with 19 hits that included four doubles and two home runs.

Nico Bertulucci, who solidified the Petaluma defense when he took over at shortstop last season, returns bringing a solid glove and a .289 batting average he plans to improve.

Zarco is back at third base after playing solid defense and batting .266 as a sophomore.

Zimmerman, who had a brief look on the varsity last season, and a pair of juniors, Ryan Baptista and Logan Fiene provide back-up infield help and both can catch in support of Joe Brown.

Several players will handle outfield duties.

One is likely to be Wolbert, who might also find himself at first base when Sam Brown is on the mound. He is coming off a strong sophomore hitting season, batting .305 with 25 hits in 25 games.

Sims, Pectol, Will Krup and Palmini could also chase down fly balls for the Trojans. Sims is a senior. The others are all juniors.

Now in his fourth year coaching the Trojans, Selvitella expects a good season, but he also expects more to follow.

“The program is solid,” he said. “We have a group of hard-working coaches who all get along and work well together.”

Working with Selvitella on the varsity are Paul Braa, Jeff Inglin, Marc Nadale and Greg Pease.

Derek Hogerheide and Ryan Baniteau work with the junior varsity, while Brooks Drysdale and Ralph Evans are back to coach the freshmen.