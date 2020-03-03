After league titles, Mustangs chase NCS pennant

In two seasons as St. Vincent High School baseball coach, Stan Switala’s teams have gone 25-1 and 21-5, won two North Central League II championships and won four out of six North Coast Section playoff games.

He said this season’s team might be his best yet.

“I’ve coached this year’s seniors since they were sophomores.” he pointed out. “Physically and emotionally we should be prepared to chase a NCS championship.”

He made it clear a NCS pennant is the goal. “We want to make the playoffs, but that is not what we’re looking for,” he said.

The St. Vincent optimism is built on a hitting team that is particularly strong in the middle of the order, a sound defense and a pitching staff with a good veteran one-two punch in the forefront.

The pitching crew is led by junior Nate Irving and senior Joe Sartori. Both were all-league selections last season. Irving was 6-2 with a 1.54 earned run average. Sartori was 5-2 with a 2.03 earned run average. He struck out 34 batters in 31 innings. Both throw strikes, Irving walked just 10 batters all season, while Sartori put just 17 runners on free.

Gio Antonini is one of the hardest throwers in the area. A shoulder injury limited him last season, but Switala says he is completely healthy for this season. He struck out 45 in 24 innings last year, going 3-1 with a 3.50 earned run average.

Carson White and Carson Free are also expected to provide valuable innings. Both had minimal varsity experience last year.

Nathan Berniklau returns for a third straight year behind the plate. Not only does he have a strong arm, he also knows the game well enough that Switala allows him to call most of the Mustang pitches. At the plate, he batted a solid .280 last season, and is looking to improve.

Antonini will play first base when he isn’t pitching, and will combine with veteran right fielder Tyler Cunha to give the Mustangs a potentially devastating bat combination in the middle of their order.

Cunha had a monster junior season, leading the team with a .455 batting average that included five doubles and three triples. He had 35 hits in 26 games and drove in 24 runs.

Antonini’s production was limited by his injury, but Switala said he is really hitting the baseball with authority this spring.

“Those two guys can do some major damage in the middle of the order,” the coach said.

White will bring another big bat to third base. Last season, he batted .362 and drove home 22 runs.

The middle infield is solid, although Switala is still sorting out who will play where. Dante Antonini, Irving, Ryan Nalducci and Sartori are all in the mix for shortstop and/or second base playing time.

Dante Antonini and Nalducci are almost certain to get a lot of playing time.

Dante Antonini batted .392 as a varsity freshman. He had 29 hits in 26 games with five doubles and four triples and drove in 28 runs. He will be the lead-off batter.

Nalducci batted .409 as a sophomore and was seemingly always on base, receiving 12 walks.

Sartori and Irving will try to work their way into the lineup someplace when they aren’t pitching.

The outfield not only hits, but has the experience and the ability to be a defensive asset on the St. Vincent diamond with its lightning-fast artificial turf and its fence that ranges from portable height in right to Fenway Park height in center.

Coleton Cristiani in left field, Andrew Kohler in center and Cunha in right not only give St. Vincent a veteran and defensively accomplished outfield, but all can hit.

Cristiani batted .333 last year with three doubles, three triples and 20 RBIs. Kohler hit .316 with 24 RBIs. Cunha had his stratospheric .455.

Swaitala will try to work Sartori and John Romanos’ bats into the lineup someplace, possibly as designated hitters. Romano hit a clutch .273 last season with three triples and 23 RBIs. Sartori batted .375.

St. Vincent closes the books on the North Central League this season and prepares to move into the Sonoma County League next year, but next year is not what is on Mustang minds as they make a run for the NCS title, the only thing that has eluded them for the last two seasons.