New coach, but same winning tradition at Casa

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
March 3, 2020, 9:51AM

New Casa Grande High school baseball coach Pete Sikora inherits more than a team, he inherits a program and a legacy.

After replacing Paul Maytorena, one of the most successful baseball coaches ever in the Redwood Empire, Chad Fillinger guided the Gauchos to championships in two different leagues in his two seasons as head coach. In his first year, Filliger’s Gauchos went 20-8 and won the North Bay League championship. Last year, his team, after a slow start, was 15-12, and tied Petaluma and Sonoma Valley for the Vine Valley Athletic League championship and went on to beat Petaluma in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs.

It is a winning tradition Sikora plans to keep building not only this season, but into the future. “This job is a dream come true for me,” he said. “This program has mean so much to me as a player and a coach.”

Casa Grande has a schedule to rival any in the North Coast Section in difficulty, but it is designed to help the Gauchos in pursuit of another league title and hopefully beyond.

“Our ultimate goal is to win the NCS, and to do that we have to get battle tested,” he said.

Casa Grande enters the season with a mound crew strong enough to handle its rigorous schedule, and it is going to get better. “I’m really excited about our pitching staff,” Sikora said. “They are young, but talented.”

The mound group includes four juniors and a pair of impressive sophomores.

Sikora has high hopes for junior left hander Evan Johnson, who is pushing his way up from the junior varsity.

Sophomores Russ Freedheim and Nick Tobin will be counted on for varsity work.

Jake McCoy is back after a strong sophomore season that saw him got 3-2 with a 2.58 earned run average. By season’s end, he was the team’s closer.

Senior Max Smedshammer, who got into a few games last season and Cameron Cooper are competing for innings, as is junior Jake Lannert.

And that doesn’t even count potentially the team’s two best pitchers who won’t be available until later this month.

Senior Mario Taromina is recovering “nicely” from elbow surgery and should be ready to throw by mid-month. Last season, Taormina was 5-0 with a 1.28 earned run average and threw a no-hitter at Petaluma in the Boras Tournament.

The Gauchos are also awaiting the arrival of junior Gavin Ochoa who was a workhorse for rival Petaluma High last season, going 4-4 with a 3.45 earned run average. He has to sit out the first part of the season because of transfer rules and won’t be available until April 1.

The Gauchos are expected to back their pitchers with a strong defense, especially up the middle where Cole Santander returns to catch, Nick Orella and Nick Taromina form a solid double play combination and McCoy and Johnson anchor an improved defensive outfield.

Santander, going into his senior season, is one of the best baseball players in the North Coast Section. The returning all-leaguer hit .333 last season with 26 hits in 27 games and 28 RBIs. He was chosen the Vine Valley Athletic League Offensive Player of the Year, and is also an outstanding defensive player.

“He can definitely play at the next level,” said Sikora.

Orella moves over from second to play shortstop after batting .292 during an outstanding junior season and playing solid defense on the right side of the bag. Included in his season were five doubles and a triple.

Second baseman Nick Taormina, Mario’s brother, is coming off a solid .262 season and also brings an excellent glove to the Casa lineup.

Junior Zane Bennett provides a solid back-up for the middle infielders.

The corner infielders are young, with Freidheim at first and Tobin at third.

Lannert could work in at first base.

Isaac Sheets who came up from the junior varsity for the NCS tournament last season, will be the back-up catcher and, according to Sikora, can play just about anywhere else on the diamond.

Lucas Schaefer is another who can help where ever the Gauchos need him. He has been slowed in the early going by a groin strain.

Last season, Casa Grande had some defensive difficulties in the outfield. Sikora said that shouldn’t be a problem this spring, with McCoy and Johnson anchoring things in center field.

The corner spots should be potent offensively with Elijah Waltz returning to play left field and Ochoa in right when he becomes eligible. Waltz batted .317 last season and had a habit of getting big hits, driving in 17 runs and slugging seven doubles and a home run. Sikora said he has worked hard and has greatly improved his defense.

Ochoa brings a potentially strong back from the other side of town.

Lance Driskell-Nichols will also help as he comes to the varsity after being the junior varsity Most Valuable Player last season.

Senior Tony Dacheve will also help in the outfield.

The only thing really new about the Casa Grande coaching staff is Sikora’s elevation to head coach. Everything else continues to be in the Gauchos’ family.

Back to assist Sikora are Brian Fiene, Todd Franks, Whitey Marovich and Steve Pearson.

“They are all Casa graduates,” Sikora pointed out. “They have all competed and been successful at other levels and they understand Casa baseball and Casa tradition.”

Fillinger will also continue with the program. A former professional player, he will be a major asset to the Gaucho pitchers.

Kyle Manford, a former Petaluma High head coach, will lead the junior varsity with help from Garrett Glaviano and Spencer Neve.

The vereran tio of Gary Dorsett, Ralph Gentile and Carlos Perez take care of the freshman program.

It all adds up to a strong Casa Grande team, but one that faces the challenge of a herculean schedule.

