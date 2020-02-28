Petaluma High Trojans edge Redwood in a close win

In what coach Jim Selvitella hopes will be a model for things to come, the Petaluma High baseball team edged Redwood, 2-1, in a well-played game on the Trojan diamond Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s going to be like this for us all season,” the coach said. “With our schedule, we’re going to be in a lot of close games.”

Veteran right-hander made Julian Garrahan made sure Petaluma won the first of the coach’s predicted close encounters, pitching the seven-inning distance, allowing four hits and not walking a batter.

“He was about as effective as a pitcher could be,” said Selvitella.

Garrahan, a junior, struck out just three, but had Redwood’s Giants mostly hitting harmless bouncers to Petaluma infielders, and the Trojan defenders — Sam Brown at first, Garret Lewis at second, Mario Zarco at third and Nico Bertolucci at short — were flawless in their support.

Garrahan said he wasn’t bothered by starting baseball a little late because of a playoff-extended basketball season. “I started throwing about a week before the basketball season ended,” he explained. “it didn’t bother me very much.”

Garrahan and the Petaluma defense had to be on top of their game to prevail over a good Redwood team that showcased outstanding pitching from Nick Welch and Matt Birchenough.

Welch put two Petalumans on base by hitting one and walking one in the first inning, but was perfect for the next four innings.

A scoreless standoff was snapped by Redwood in the fifth inning when the Giants pieced together three straight two-out singles off Garrahan (only one well hit) for a run.

The Trojans used their legs more than their bats to cobble together the game-winning rally in the last of the sixth.

Mark Wolbert was safe on an infield error to open the inning and proceeded to steal second on a close play.

Joe Brown ground routinely to shortstop — routinely that is until he hustled to beat the throw safely to first. When the ball kicked away from the Redwood first baseman, Wolbert scored all the way from second to tie the game.

Two outs and a walk later, Bertolucci, batting against reliever Birchenough, served a single into right-center to score Joe Brown.

Garrahan made the one-run advantage hold good in the seventh, but he had some extraordinary help.

Catcher Joe Brown nailed the inning’s lead-off hitter by scrambling from behind home plate to throw him out with a swift sccop and throw on a bunt attempt.

The next batter, Tommy Quanstron, screamed a line drive that was headed into left field before it was intercepted by Bertolucci who dived full out to his right to back-hand the would-be hit.

Next stop on Petaluma’s arduous pre-league journey is Kentfield where the Trojans play Marin Catholic Tuesday with a game at Drake in an 11 o’clock morning game on March 7.