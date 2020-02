Petaluma soccer stopped in semifinals

An excellent girls soccer season came to an end for Petaluma High Wednesday night when the T-Girls were beaten by Acalanes, 3-1, in the North Coast Section Division 3 semifinals.

Accalanes scored all its goals in the first half.

The loss ended a 16-4-2 Petaluma season that saw the T-Girls finish second (by a goal) in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 10-1-1 and go on to defeat both Tennyson, 6-0, and El Cerrito, 5-3, in the NCS playoffs.