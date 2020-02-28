Casa Grande’s McCoy among first-day state survivors

Fifteen local wrestlers began their quest for state titles Thursday in Bakersfield, and it’s been a mixed bag — most lost in their first rounds, but a handful have advanced toward a podium finish on Saturday.

More than 1,000 wrestlers representing almost 500 schools throughout California were invited to the three-day CIF state championship tournament at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Four local wrestlers — three girls and one boy — won their first-day bouts and continue in the winners’ bracket.

The girls competitions began on Thursday and right out of the chute, Sonoma County’s first three wrestlers lost their opening bouts. Of seven local girls, three remain in the winners’ bracket after the first two rounds.

Third-seeded Carmen Perez of Windsor in the 106-pound class lost in a huge upset, 5-4, to unseeded Shanthie Del Toro of Pioneer Valley.

At 131 pounds, Logan Pomi of Petaluma had her hands full with top seed Tiera Jimerson of Northview. Jimerson won with a pin in 1 minute, 58 seconds.

Arora Vieira of Casa Grande lost in the 143-pound division in a major decision, 8-0, to Megan Irwin of Armijo.

Later in the day, Windsor’s 160-pound rep, Jolette Torres, lost in a pin in 2:23 to Infiniti Joseph of Valley.

Those who lost head to the consolation bracket and could place as high as third.

Three other girls met better fates in first-round competition.

At 150 pounds, Hanna Ricioli of El Molino made quick work of Linda Martinez of Firebaugh, pinning her in 54 seconds.

Her next bout wasn’t nearly as easy. Ricioli, who is unseeded, met third-ranked Maddie Konopka of Carlsbad, who she pinned in 5:24.

In the 189-pound class, No. 6 Hollie Espinoza of Rancho Cotate pinned unseeded Breanne Raya of Costa Mesa in 1:53. In her second bout, Espinoza pinned unseeded Gracie Lane of Central High in Bakersfield in 1:11.

Lilly McCoy of Casa Grande, ranked fourth at 235, pinned her first opponent in 32 seconds and took just 1:01 to pin her second. She meets No. 5 Julia Richey of Newbury Park next.

The boys took to the mat later Thursday and again, the local wrestlers in the lighter weight classes took losses.

At 106 pounds, junior Nick Trave of Petaluma lost 2-1 to 11th-seeded Clarence Moore of Gilroy, and Jonathan Fredrickson, a junior from Windsor, lost 4-1 to No. 15 Caleb Park of Calvary Chapel.

Jose Sanchez, an unseeded but accomplished 113-pounder from Maria Carrillo, took a pin from No. 5 Dario Lemus of Clovis in 1:02.

His coach, Tim Bruce, knew the Clovis opponent would be tough. But Sanchez comes with his own resume.

He’s a four-year varsity wrestler and placed in the North Bay League finals all four years. He was a three-time league champ, his only loss to Fredrickson.

He placed three times at the North Coast Section championship and was Carrillo’s first-time boys section champion.

At 126, Casey Aikman, a sophomore from Ukiah, lost to No. 3 Wayne Joint of Lemoore, 17-5.

Just like the girls, the boys in the higher weight classes had better first rounds.

In 160, No. 6 Trent Silva of Windsor pinned Erik Johnson of Visa Del Lago in 1:14 in his first bout.

Ukiah’s Adrian Alvarez lost to No. 5 Alex Hernandez of Poway in the 170-pound division.

In 195, Ukiah’s Frankie Pomilia was pinned by Bear Nunley of Tulare Union in 5:36.

And at 285, Casa’s Jack Faris, the 13 seed, took a pin in 3:50 from No. 5 Lucas Cook of Lincoln.

Consolation rounds continue Friday morning and quarterfinals begin Friday afternoon.