Mustangs bounce back for a win

St. Vincent bounced back from its season-opening loss to Stuart Hall to out-slug Cloverdale, 9-6, Thursday afternoon.

A four-run fourth inning gave the Mustangs enough margin to withstand a strong closing push by the visiting Eagles over the game’s final two innings.

The Antonini brothers, sophomore Dante and senior Gio, collected half St. Vincent’s 12-hit total with three each. Dante scored two runs and Gio knocked in three with a pair of doubles.

Ryan Nalducci had two hits, scored a run and knocked in two for the Mustangs.

Logan Axell had three hits, scored two runs and knocked in a pair for Cloverdale. Dylan Scaramelia and Gabe Wlodarczyk each had two hits.