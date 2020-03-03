JJ SAYS: Cuts the toughest job in coaching

Too much of a good thing can create problems.

Take a look at Mike Bloomberg and the trouble all his money has gotten him into. I love chili and ice cream, but too much of either creates problems in various parts of my body.

Too much is the dilemma facing baseball coaches Jim Selvitella at Petaluma High school and Pete Sikora at Casa Grande. When I talked to each last week about their prospects for the upcoming season, both had finished the most difficult task of their season.

They had both just finished cutting their varsity teams down to a manageable number. Both were excited about the upcoming season, but both were dealing with the aftermath of one of the most hurting aspects of coaching.

It is fair to say that neither had unanimous parental support from parents of players who tried out for their varsity teams.

In many ways, the Casa Grande and Petaluma coaches are both the beneficiaries and victims of the community’s baseball success.

It is arguable, but a good case could be made for Petaluma having the most successful youth baseball programs in the North Bay and possibly, in the area encompassed by the high school North Coast Section.

Year after year, Petaluma Little League teams advance well beyond the District All-Star level, and in the process, leave many talented Little Leaguers at home, unable to advance beyond District because their own All-Star teams are blocked by even better Petaluma teams.

Little League is only part of the Petaluma youth baseball equation. There are several strong youth travel teams.

Whether Little League or travel ball, kids from 6 through teen benefit from exceptional coaching from dedicated parents and others who know baseball, but even more, know kids.

The result is a huge pool of baseball talent by the time players reach high school.

Perhaps the toughest time comes in a player’s freshman season, where every candidate is a Little League All-Star or a travel ball standout. Something has to give and often it is the player’s or the parents’ ego.

It hurts to be cut. I was cut from my ninth-grade team in junior high school without ever getting to swing a bat in tryout. Maybe it was because I was 4-foot nothing, and thought I was a first baseman. I still loath my coach, I think his name was Doss, because it hurts when dreams evaporate.

But decisions have to be made and feelings will be hurt. Coaches know this, and it is difficult to have to be the one to make the decisions, but someone has to make those tough decisions. All sports on the varsity level are big boy and big girl sports. Coaches have to make decisions based on what is best for the team. They are not easy decisions and, occasionally mistakes are made.

Mostly, however, coaches, using their experience and knowledge, and utilizing the advice of their assistants, get it right.

There is no me in team, but sometimes getting past “me” to “team” can hurt.

