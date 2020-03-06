Petaluma’s Arikat, Casa’s Merwin share VVAL honors

The leaders of the two best girls basketball teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League shared honors as the league’s Most Valuable Players.

As selected by the league coaches, Casa Grande’s Trinity Merwin and Petaluma’s Sheriene Arikat were named co-MVPs.

Merwin, a junior, led Casa Grande to the VVAL championship, doing a little bit of everything — scoring, rebounding, defending and handling the ball during an 11-1 championship league season.

Merwin led Casa Grande in scoring, averaging just over 10 points per game. Her coach, Dan Sack, pointed out the average could have been much higher, but she sat out much of many games as the Gauchos defeated league opponents by around 25 points in most games.

“She meant so much to us other than points,” Sack said of the junior. Playjng guard and often as point guard, she had a 3-to-1 assist to turnover ratio, a huge ratio in high school where guards usually have more turnovers than steals. She averaged four rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

“The best thing about her was that when things would start going sideways, you could just see her dig in and help turn things around,” Sack said.

The only team to beat Casa Grande in league this season was Petaluma. Led by Arikat, the T-Girls went on to an 8-4 league campaign finishing second to Casa.

Arakat led Petaluma with a 13.3 scoring average. She also grabbed 149 rebonds, had 33 assists and 62 assists, more than twice as many as any other player on the team, and blocked five shots.

Sonoma Valley senior Kaliyah Hensic was named Best Defensive Player after helping the Dragons to a third-place finish with a 7-5 record.

Petaluma junior Rose Nevin and Casa Grande senior Emma Reese were picked to the All-League first team.

Nevin was Petaluma’s front-court leader. She averaged 7.4 points per game and led the T-Girls with 251 rebounds, more than 100 more than any other player. She also had 29 assists, 24 steals and seven blocked shots on the season.

She provided inside strength on both ends of the court, often against taller post players.

Reese was Casa Grande’s shooter, hitting 31 3-point shots in league and 62 for the season, despite constant attention from opposing defenses.

“She was a player other teams game-planned around,” Sack said.

Casa Grande’s Ashley Casper and Petaluma’s Taylor Iacopi were chosen to the second team. Both are juniors.

Casper served as a Casa co-captain, and did just a little bit of everything for the Gauchos. She was second to Reese in 3-point scoring, picked up the slack when her team was hit by injuries and, according to her coach, was one of the team’s top defensive players.

Iacopi offered a scoring complement to Arikat for the T-Girls, averaging 8.0 points per game and was third behind Nevin and Arikat in rebounding, dished out 28 assists, made 12 steals and blocked six shots.

Honorable mention notice was given to Casa Grande inside players Jamie McGaughey and Bella Blue, along with Petaluma sophomore Mallory O’Keefe.

McGaughey and Blue were tasked with defending the inside along with rebounding and picking up paint points for the Gauchos.

Each player had 75 rebounds in league and played strong defense. McGaughey who improved with each game, led her team, averaging four steals per game.

O’Keefe was a strong and pleasant surprise for the T-Girls, joining Arikat and Iacopi as the only girls to play in all 26 games for Petaluma. She provided scoring at opportune times, defended, assisted and generally made contributions when they were most needed.

All VVAL girls basketball

MVP

Trinity Merwin, Jr., Casa Grande

Sheriene Arikat, senior, Petaluma

Defensive Player of the Year

Kaliyah Hensic, Sonoma, senior

First team

Anna Ghisletta, Napa, senior

Kennedy Midgley, Sonoma, senior

Rose Nevin, Petaluma, junior

Lizzie Qui, Vintage, freshman

Second team

Ashley Casper, Casa Grande, junior

Taylor Iacopi, Petaluma, junior

Trinity Billingsley, American Canyon, sophomore

Isabella wright, Justin-Siena, sophomore

Maisy armstrong-Brown, Napa

Honorable mention

Eden Wood, Vintage, sophomore

Jazmine Fontilla, American Canyon, freshman

Jovana Saldana, Sonoma, junior

Sofia Tinnon, Napa, sophomore

Jamie McGaughey, Casa Grande, freshman

Mallory O’Keefe, Petaluma, sophomore

Louaralei Salanga, American Canyon, senior

Bella Blue, Casa Grande, junior