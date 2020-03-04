Nebraska pitches to Torkelson — big mistake

The Spencer Trokelson watch has begun.

The former Casa Grande High School star is off to a third straight torrid start for Arizona State University.

His junior season is a pivotal one for the former Gaucho because he becomes eligible for the Major League baseball draft at the end of this season.

Through 12 games, he is batting .333 with three doubles and five home runs wih a .879 slugging and a .621 on base average.

Pitchers are showing him a world of respect. His 24 walks are best among college players in the nation.

Nebraska pitchers elected to pitch to him in a game played last Monday. The result was three hits, including a double and a home run for 4 RBIs.

Through Sunday, ASU was 8-4 on the season.