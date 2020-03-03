Subscribe

Casa softball team tops Newman in opener

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 3, 2020, 3:21PM
The Casa Grande girls softball team rode the pitching of Katie Machado to an impressive 3-2 season-opening win over Cardinal Newman.

Machado pitched the distance, scattering six hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

Pitching at Cardinal Newman, Machado give up solo runs in the second and third innings, but shut the Cardinals out over the final four innings.

Casa Grande had six hits from six different batters — Macey Shern, Machado, Ava Lutz, Jamie McGaughey, Katie Humphreys and Emma Hughes. Machado and McGaughey drove in runs, with McGaughey’s RBI coming on a solo home run.

Casa Grande scored two runs in the third inning, added another in the fourth and used its strong pitching and error-free defense to wrap up the win.

