Casa’s McCoy takes third in state wrestling

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 3, 2020, 6:37PM

Casa Grande High School’s Lillian McCoy made her fourth and final State Wrestling Championship a successful one, taking third place in the 225-pound weight class.

The VVAL champion pinned two opponents before losing in the quarterfinals, but came back to beat two more opponents before pinning Tatianna Herrera of Logan High School for third.

Arora Vieira of Casa Grande, the VVAL champion at 148 pounds, lost on the first day of the tournament and failed to place as did Casa’s Jack Faris, the VVAL heavyweight champion.

Petaluma’s Logan Pomi, at 131 pounds, lost her first match to No. 1 seed Tiera Jimison of Northview, but came back for a pin before losing a 6-2 decision in the consolation bracket.

The Trojans” Nick Trave at 106 pounds, lost his first match, 2-1, in a close decision, but came back in the consolation round with a pin before being eliminated by in overtime.

