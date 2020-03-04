Redwood bunts its way past Casa Grande

While showing potential for the future, Casa Grande’s baseball Gauchos were hurt in the present Monday night, losing their season-opening game to Redwood’s Giants, 4-1.

Hope for not only this season, but in seasons to come came from sophomore pitchers Russell Freedheim and Nick Tobin, who shut Redwood down for six innings.

The hurt came in the seventh inning when Redwood cobbled together a bunt-filled three-run rally.

Freedheim pitched four strong innings, allowing just three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Tobin stepped from third base to the mound in the fifth and pitched two good innings, yielding two hits with a strikeout.

“I’m really proud of our sophomores,” said Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora. “We had hoped to let them get their feet wet, but they had to dive right in.”

The Casa pitchers received sound defensive support from their teammates (until the seventh inning), but not a lot of offensive assistance.

Casa Grande had base runners in every inning, but never could get the clutch hit at the right time to convert that potential into runs against Redwood pitchers Lucas Roy and closer Matt Smalbach.

Roy pitched the first six innings, scattering six hits with four strikeouts. Significantly, he walked only one Gaucho, although he did hit one. Smalbach give up a couple of hits in the bottom of the seventh, but they came after Redwood had scored four runs in the top of the inning and led to no score damage.

Casa Grande scored its first run of the season in the third on singles by Nick Orella and Cole Santander, but it was the only scoring the Gauchos could manage.

Redwood tied things in the fourth on singles by Ben Cohen and Alex Hagen and Nick Welch’s sacrifice fly.

That was that for the counting until the Giants played little ball in the seventh.

Pinch hitter Matt Birchenough started Redwood toward victory with a single.

That hit induced a switch between pitcher Freedheim and third baseman Tobin.

No. 9 hitter Charlie Welsh laid down a nice sacrifice bunt that became even nicer when Casa Grande attempted to nail pinch runner Cole McGowan at second and failed by a step, leaving two runners on and no batters out.

Jackson Reed was out on a successful sacrifice bunt, moving runners to second and third. Roy put down the third Redwood bunt in succession, a beautifully executed squeeze that scored McGowan with what would be the winning run.

Before the mess was cleaned up, two more runs had scored on a walk, and two more Casa errors.

The Gauchos take on another strong Marin Valley Athletic League team Saturday morning (11 a.m. start) when they host Tamalpais.