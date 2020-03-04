Mustang girls ready to step up to NCS Division IV

Following three consecutive trips to the North Coast Section Division V softball finals, the St. Vincent Lady Mustangs will have to adjust their sights this season under veteran coach Don Jensen.

The two-time NCS champs in the last decade have been elevated into a more competitive Division IV in 2020, and the Mustangs appear ready to give it a go with a veteran lineup in back of returning sophomore pitcher Sophia Skubic.

Skubic took the lead into the NCS final against Hoopa Valley in the late innings in 2019, but was charged with the defeat because of some ill-advised defensive plays.

Still she finished with a season mark of 11-6 and an earned run average of 2.60. Included in her record was a 5-3 win over North Central League I runner-up Clear Lake in the semifinal game.

“Sophia is our only returning player who played travel ball this summer,” said Jensen. “She also hit the ball well last year.” Skubic hit the ball at a .345 clip from the left side of the plate. The freshman was a mainstay leading her team to an overall 15-7 record.

On Saturday morning, the Mustangs hosted defending Division III champion Marin Catholic in the first of three scrimmages, including later contests in the afternoon against Fort Bragg and Petaluma.

The results were mixed with all of the coaches rotating pitchers and position players. Marin asked for base runners to challenge his beginning catcher and scoring was not kept.

St. Vincent played the first contest without its four starting seniors who returned from a trip to Disneyland later in the afternoon.

By mid-season, the left side of the St. Vincent infield could be a strength of the club.

Versatile Alex Ditizio has more than a full season of experience at shortstop and she hits the ball with authority. Ditizio hit a robust .418 and was an aggressive base runner.

The rangy senior will be hard pressed to take over for the power hitting Sully Henry who has moved on to Santa Rosa Junior College softball where she is off to quick start with the bat at the next level. Ditizio has the ability to help make up for her departure.

Smooth-fielding Sarah Sarlatte has shown the consistent ability to make plays at third base for two seasons. and hits at the top of the lineup. Unfortunately, however, Sarlatte was struck in the face by a wicked line drive in a brief stint as a backup pitcher in the Marin Catholic contest, and the junior infielder will be forced out of action for at least two weeks. “Sarah is a real battler,” said Jensen the day after the accident. “She took a real blow, but I’m not surprised that she wants to get right back in there.”

In the meantime, freshman Katarina Cespedes has has impressed the coaching staff with aggressive defensive play around the infield. Cespedes is now ticketed for a stint at third base, and must quickly learn the defensive rotations at the position. Junior Abby Carvajal returns at second base where she fields her position well while hitting the ball at an above average .340 pace last season.

Alex Saisi can play second, but Jensen needs her athletic talents in the outfield where she lends strength and the ability to throw from the right side of the diamond.

Power hitting Alicia Smith comes back this season to first base after clubbing the ball at a .350 rate with 19 RBIs last year. “Alicia is anxious to even improve on her hitting and I have spotted her doing some weekend work in the cage already this year,” said Jensen.

Sophomore Maddie Badaglia will back up Smith at first base.

Behind the plate appears to be locked in with sophomore Maddie Delamontanya taking command of the catching position. Delamontanya improved her defensive work and batting stroke as the season moved ahead last season. She hit .260 with 13 hits in 2019.

Against a highly rated Marin Catholic pitcher from the Marin County Athletic League, the St. Vincent sophomore stroked an impressive triple.

In the outfield, Olivia Badaglia anchors in center field where she dependably fields the ball and throws well. The veteran senior batted .231 while knocking in nine runs last season.

The remaining outfield position is up for grabs between Grace Anglim, Sophia Romano, Kate Freeman, Pam Beatriz and Zoey Morely.

Demanding schedules have been a feature of the Mustang program and St. Vincent has again set up games with strong opponents like Cardinal Newman, Montgomery, Terra Linda, St. Joseph and long-time rival Cloverdale.

It might be a good bet that the Mustangs will make it to the playoffs again, even against bigger schools in Division IV.