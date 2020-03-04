National Sprint Car Series at Petaluma Speedway

The sound of racing engines will be heard this Sunday night at Petaluma Speedway as the Lucas Oil ASCS National Sprint Car Series invades the 3/8 mile adobe oval, joined by the General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars.

When Promoter Rick Faeth got word that the ASCS National Series was coming to California, he jumped at the opportunity to book this event.

Faeth and his crew has worked hard getting the track ready and making improvements to the facility and the racing program.

Open wheel racing series will be featured prominently throughout the 27-race schedule. This will include visits by the NARC/King of the West Fujitsu Winged 410 Sprint Cars on May 30, July 11 and Aug. 30; the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards on April 25, June 20 and October 24; the Hunt Wingless Spec Sprint Series on March 28 and Aug. 22; the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars on May 16 and Aug. 8; the USAC Western Midgets on June 6 and July 18 and the annual appearance of the CRA/USAC Sprint Cars during Sprint Week on Sept. 7.

Petaluma Speedway will continue to have championship racing for the PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Wingless Spec Sprints, the McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modifieds, Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks, Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks, Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros and General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars.

In addition, the speedway will hold a separate championship for the Winged 360s that will encompass not just the regular races, but the USAC Wingless 360 and Sprint Car Challenge Tour Winged 360 Sprint Car shows and the Sept. 26 Adobe Cup as well. More sponsorship has been secured for that special point race.

The ASCS Winged Sprint Cars visit tracks in several states across the country for a national touring series schedule that encompasses well over 30 events. They’ve been making annual treks to the Pacific Northwest and were able to book a California visit thanks to Petaluma, Placerville and Merced all booking events for this coming weekend.

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has been head and shoulders above the competition with four consecutive championships and 40 Main Event wins during that time period. Last season, Hafertepe was a 10-time winner, and held off five-time winner Blake Hahn by nearly 100 points. Roger Crockett has won numerous championships in California and Oregon prior to moving to Oklahoma in recent years, and he ranked third last season with two wins to his credit.

In addition to several top drivers from throughout the country visiting Petaluma, it’s anticipated that some of the best drivers California has to offer will be in town to try to claim the victory. It’s sure to be one of the most exciting races of the year at Petaluma, and the season will just be getting started.

Joining the ASCS Sprint Cars this week will be the Redwood Dwarf Cars. Last season, Chad Matthias used consistency to secure his second championship within the group. The Dwarf Cars consistently produce some of the biggest car counts seen at the speedway, and that figures to be the case again this weekend. Stars such as Matt Hagermann, Kevin Miraglio, Mark Hanson, Scooter Gomes, Michael Affonso, John Peters, Adam Teves, Sam Borland and Adam Freitas are anticipated. There could even be some top drivers from out of the area for the race.

The track will host a couple of practice sessions before opening for racing season on March 28. The Hunt Wingless Spec Sprints will be making a visit, joined by the Redwood Dwarf Cars and the Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros.