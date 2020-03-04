T-Girls impressive in opening win over Vikings

Petaluma opened the softball season on the road at Montgomery, and handed the Lady Vikings a 13-3 defeat on Tuesday in Santa Rosa.

The T-Girls closed out the game in the bottom of the fifth inning after pounding out 17 hits. The Trojans scored 10 runs in the first three frames to take any mystery out of the game.

Leadoff hitter Rachel Bles fouled off a few pitches to get things going in the first inning, and finally found one to her liking and lofted a long home run over the center field fence. It was the 15th career home run for the hard-winging shortstop.

Montgomery starting pitcher Nicole Salada and reliever Bella Pena failed to strike out a single Trojan hitter the entire afternoon as Petaluma continually put the ball in play and pressured the Montgomery defenders.

Bles finished with four RBIs for a day that included three hits. She knocked in a run on every at bat with a runner aboard.

The 10-run third inning by Petaluma featured two RBIs from both Mallory O’Keefe and Kamryn Sobel. Catcher Emma Weiand also had two hits for the T-Girls.

Winning pitcher Mandy O’Keefe had a strong outing, going for most of the early part of the game until she was struck in the mid-section by a hard-hit ball up the middle of the diamond in the bottom of the third inning.

“She was working the ball on the low end of the strike zone, and seemed to have everything going until that line drive,” said Petaluma Coach Kurt Jastrow. “I could see that she was bothered a bit, and after she threw to a couple more batters I knew we had to get her out of there. She was shaken.” Overall, the Vikings came up with five consecutive hits to score all three of their runs in the inning.

Jastrow turned to freshman reliever Katrina Johnson, and the first year prospect didn’t disappoint. Johnson wound up striking out four of the seven outs she recorded, and didn’t give up a hit. She was very consistent in the zone despite coming into the contest with short notice.

“I think we’ll hear more from Katrina this season,” said a pleased Jastrow. “Right now she is working behind Mandy and Rachel Bles, but there will be spots to use her again.”

Bles, Sobel, Weiand and Mallory O’Keefe each had multi-hit games for the Trojans.

Petaluma made good use of the sacrifice with four successful bunts in front of the Montgomery pitcher.

Freshman Olivia Mitchell knocked in two runs for the Vikings in their big third inning rally.

There were a number of good fielding plays by both sides in the game but the web gem of the afternoon was turned in by Trojan second baseman Teresa McGaughey. She skidded in the hole to prevent a ground ball from reaching right field, and showed a quick reaction by flipping the ball to first for the out to nip a Viking runner in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“I was happy to see that,” noted Jastrow. “I thought the ball was going to get into the outfield. We are going to be able to use Teresa in some capacity in every game this season.” Montgomery, a playoff team in Division II last season, fell to 0-2.