Petaluma’s Bermudez VVAL All-League first team

Petaluma High junior Esteban Bermudez has been named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball first team.

The team, as chosen by the league coaches, was led by Most Valuable Player Imani Lopez from league champion Vintage and Defensive Player of the Year, Liam McDevitt of Justin-Siena. Both are seniors.

Bermudez was named Petaluma’s Most Valuable Player by his own coaches. Not only was he the team’s leading scorer, he was also a talented ball handler who could break presses, set up teammates and generally run the offense.

“We had a lot of balance in our offense,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons. “Esteban was our decoy. He bought into our philosophy and made everyone better. There were times, like against Casa Grande when we had to take the handcuffs off, and he would take over a game.”

Chosen to the second team were Casa Grande senior Sonny Gigliotti, Petaluma senior Ryan Sullivan and Petaluma junior Julian Garrahan.

Gigliotti was Casa Grande’s scoring leader, capable of taking over a game with his outside shooting and driving. Highlight of his season came in a 62-57 win over Justin-Siena when he scored 30 points. Sullivan was one of just two seniors on this year’s Petaluma team that went 8-4 and tied for second place in the VVAL. He received the team’s Sportsmanship Award after providing scoring, rebounding, leadership and a little bit of everything else for the Trojans.

“He was our best shooter,” Lyons said. “He worked hard all summer to get better.”

Garrahan, at 6-5, was a force inside for the Trojans, more than holding his own against the league’s best big men. He was presented with the tam’s “Stay Hungry” award in appreciation for his season-long improvement.

Petaluma seniors Eric Perez and Liam Gotschall received honorable mention notice.

—

All-VVAL Boys Basketball

MVP

Imani Lopez, Vintage, senior

Defensive Player of the Year

Liam McDevitt, Justin-Siena, senior

First team

Oliver Aandahl, American Canyon, senior

Brayden Greenlee, Napa, junior

Blake Murray, Vintage, senior

Dom Girish, Sonoma Valley, sophomore

Esteban Bermudez, Petaluma, junior

Second team

Logan Nothmann, Vintage, senior

Anders Mathison, Sonoma Valley, sophomore

Sonny Gigliotti, Casa Grande, senior

Ryan Sullivan, Petaluma, senior

Julian Garrahan, Petaluma, junior

Honorable mention

Ethan Hemmerlin, Vintage, senior

Josh McCormick, Vintage, junior

Tyler Oda, Napa, sophomore

Vincent Jackson, Justin-Siena,freshman

Luke Sendaydiego, Sonomas Valley, senior

Riley Phelan, Sonoma Valley, senior

Eric Perez, Petaluma, junior

Liam Gotschall, Petaluma, junior