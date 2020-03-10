T-Girls on a mission to step up to a title

A focused bunch of Petaluma T-Girls are hoping to improve the softball team fortunes this season after missing an outstanding year by just a whisker in 2019. They are on a mission.

The Trojans (18-7) fell one game short in the Vine Valley Athletic League standings after they dropped a 1-0 decision to American Canyon on the road in the next- to-last regular season game last year

Against traditional powerhouse Alhambra in the North Coast Section quarterfinals in Martinez, the T-Girls went on to grab a two-run lead in extra innings, only to fall victim to a come-from-behind three-run rally, and the season ended on that note.

The top two pitchers for Petaluma return in 2020. Senior Mandy O’Keefe (3.32 ERA) and junior Rachael Bles (3.13 ERA) are poised to have banner seasons. Both players rotate to the shortstop position and field very well.

Bles doubles as a dangerous lead-off hitter with 14 home runs to her credit leading into the campaign. She takes a violent swing at the plate, and many good things happen for the T-Girls as a result. O’Keefe puts the ball in play regularly, and is one of the most accomplished bunters in the program. The Trojans have a history of getting the most out of the sacrifice which moves runners into scoring position and pressures opposition defenders in the infield.

Backing the veterans in the circle this season will be freshman Katrina Johnson who has impressed coach Kurt Jastrow with some early velocity and consistent location in the bottom part of the strike zone. “We are going to find some spots for Katrina as the season moves forward,” said Jastrow after an impressive couple of innings in the opener against Montgomery. The hard-hitting Trojans rapped the ball at a .340 clip last season, headed by catcher Emma Weiand. A complete player behind the plate, Weiand attacked the

ball at a rate of .412 with 21 RBIs. She also handles the pitching staff quite well.

Bolstering the defense up the middle for the T-Girls will be sophomore Mallory O’Keefe who had a solid season in her first year. “She is a very good athlete,” noted Jastrow. We can also use her in the outfield.” O’Keefe hits the ball solidly.

She has a dependable backup in hard-working senior Teresa McGaughey. “Teresa has put in a lot of good time for us,” said Jastrow. “We are going to find a spot for her. The Girls like the way she works out there. Teresa is all business.” Kaleigh Weiand, Emma’s twin, patrols center field for the Trojans. Her quick first step gives her club strong defense on anything hit in that direction. Weiand hit the ball at a .368 clip last season while scoring 20 runs. She is another one of coach Jastrow’s better bunters. Corner infielders for the Trojans appear to be Karli Berncich at third base and senior Cameron Ayers at first.

Berncich is capable of the long ball on every at bat, and her defense continues to be good around the bag. She can pitch if the Trojans need her.

Ayers returns for her senior season after batting .266 with 10 RBI”s last season. She scored two runs in the season opening 13-3 win over Montgomery in Santa Rosa.

Kamryn Sobel got the opening day nod in right field for the Trojans. She reached base four times against Montgomery.

Versatile Logan Pomi (2b,3b,OF), Ellie Oatman,and Hollie Pardini are all set to battle for playing time as the season moves ahead.

Later in the year, Casa Grande transfer Mo Lynch will make a bid for a starting spot after sitting out the required number of games by CIF transfer rules. The quality utility player hit .365 for Casa last season.

The pre-league season is now underway for the Trojans, and a highlight is a return to Magnolia Park in Rohnert Park where they take on defending North Bay titleist Rancho Cotate on April 19in a night contest. “Our girls love to play under the lights,” said Jastrow. “It’s always a good crowd for two good teams.”

Petaluma returns to the Napa Tournament on April 10, and the T-Girls play in a tough bracket that includes Rodriguez, Benicia and Sonoma Valley.