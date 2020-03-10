JJ SAYS: Talk about success, talk about soccer

After attending a few (read that three) soccer matches toward the end of the recent season. I had planned to write about how hard it is for most fans to understand what is going on out on the pitch.

The season was extremely successful for local teams. When we talk about success, we’re talking about soccer being as success oriented in Petaluma as is the more ballyhooed baseball and softball programs.

The Casa Grande girls went undefeated to the Vine Valley Athletic League schampionship. The Petaluma girls were second, losing only one match — that 1-0 to Casa Grande in a game the Trojans, for the most part, controlled.

Casa Grande went on to dominate Alameda, 4-1 in the North Coast Section Division II playoffs, before losing in the quarterfinals to eventual NCS champion Tamalpais.

Petaluma’s girls were even more successful in Division III, beating Tennyson (6-0) and El Cerrito (5-3) before losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Acalanes, 3-1. Imagine the excitement if the Petaluma football team had reached the NCS semifinals.

The Casa Grande boys upset Windsor, 2-1, in their first NCS Division II match, before losing in the quarterfinals to eventual finalist Redwood, 2-1.

There was only a modest ripple of excitement created for the teams’ achievements.

I shoulder much of the blame for the lack of attention. Part of it is the inability to get information and part of it is my own prejudice for the familiar sport of basketball over a game I have just never understood.

Part of it is also the outdoor nature of soccer and its season. Played during the winter, it is just flat cold, and only the most die-hard fans are willing to sit in the chill of a December night.

Part of it is also the lack of promotion. Go to a game and the average sports fan doesn’t have a clue of who the players are (no rosters are available), doesn’t know when a half or a game will end.

Soccer coaches and supporters do little to educate the public or to make the games understandable.

I still think all that is true, but I have modified my musings after sitting through my first baseball game of the spring.

I really like baseball. I unabashedly admit that high school football is my favorite sport on all levels, but I really enjoy a well-played baseball game.

However, even I have to acknowledge how the game must look to those unfamiliar to the sport.

For those who think soccer is slow because of a lack of scoring, think about what baseball must look like where the majority of the action is simply one player throwing to another player holding a stick and trying to strike the ball which appears to be a blur as it speeds forward, and remember that even only every 30 seconds or so.

Sometimes when the batter manages to hit the ball with the stick, he runs to a base and sometimes he just stands where he is because the ball is ruled foul.

Once struck fair, the action, whether it be hit or out, takes about 10 seconds and the next batter steps in to do it all over again.

I could go on and on about the absurdity of the game, but you get the idea. If you didn’t grow up with the sport, it would seem like the definition of boredom.

I like baseball because I understand the sport and grew up playing and watching the game.

But, on a purely rational basis, soccer is more exciting and action-packed. It is just so darned cold at the games and, while I appreciate the skills and athleticism of the players, most of the time I don’t have a clue about what is happening.

