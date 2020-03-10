Subscribe

Sports briefs: Lacrosse, wrestling, tennis

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 10, 2020, 2:47PM
Girls lacrosse

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team recorded its first victory last week, defeating Marin Catholic, 16-10.

Trinity Merwin, fresh off an MVP basketball season, led Casa Grande with eight goals.

Natalie Labanowski also had a big game for the Gauchos with four goals and three assists.

Tyler Pieri scored three goals and Megan Mainaris one with Karli Gibbs adding an assiste for Casa.

Goalie Ashley Bosch made nine saves.

Casa is now 1-2 on the young season. The loss was the first for Marin Catholic after two wins.

Wrestling

Petaluma High’s Kim Larsen finished third in the prestigious Frosh/Soph State Tournament in Fresno. The tournament featured the best ninth and 10th-grade wrestlers in the state.

Petaluma’s Dylan Balazar and Aiden Webb each won a match in boys competition.

Tennis

The Casa Grande boys tennis team edged Sonoma Valley, 4-3, in a Vine Valley Athletic League match on the Casa courts.

The teams split singles matches, but Casa won two of three doubles matches for the team win.

Andy Molski at No. 2 and Paul Serafimescu at No. 3 won in singles for the Gauchos while the teams of Eric Benzick and Owen Davis and Zenas Zhu and Shota Ruo were doubles winners.

