Shell cancels Eco-marathon at Sonoma Raceway

Shell Oil Company has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Shell Eco-marathon Americas event originally scheduled for Sonoma Raceway, April 1-4.

“This difficult decision was not made lightly, and many risks, outcomes and impacts were carefully assessed and considered,” Shell officials said. “Ultimately, given the current environment, Shell could not guarantee the safety and health of all participants and therefore had no choice but to take this action.”

Shell Eco-marathon is a global academic program that challenges high school and college students from around the world to design, build and test ultra-energy-efficient vehicles.

The program is dedicated to addressing the growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions in the real world, and empowering talented and passionate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students with a platform to put their own energy consumption theories and ideas into action.

“We have truly enjoyed hosting this event for the past two years, and were very much looking forward to this year’s event,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We understand this is the responsible thing to do based on the health and safety of all participants, but we’re disappointed for all of the students who’ve invested so much time, effort and imagination into this competition.”

Shell is researching ways in which it can still honor the work students have completed over the year and how the company can use a digital environment for further activities.